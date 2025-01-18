What CPM Group Trade Signals Are
CPM Group has advised clients about short and long-term price expectations since 1986.
They cater mostly to large institutional investors, high net worth individual investors, producers, consumers, governments, central banks, and other entities with large financial exposure to commodities. Mostly through consulting programs, they have published medium and short-term price projections in reports since 1986. CPM now is making its trade signals available to the general public.
Markets covered
GOLD
SILVER
COPPER
PLATINUM
PETROLEUM
PALLADIUM
Strategies
Spot Physical
Futures
Forwards
Options
Trade signals Durations
Spot trades are focused on one or two-week time horizons.
The average period held from August to November 2018 was 4.5 days. Options positions are designed typically with a one to a five-month horizon. Often, they are closed out early if profit objectives are hit.
TRADE SIGNALS SAMPLES
Trade signals 18th-25nd Jan
Gold prices have fallen as equity markets have recovered. Trade tensions have eased between China and the U.S. as the Trump administration tries to calm concerns amid an impasse on government funding. Investors remain cautious, however, since there has not been anything solid in terms of trade. Current performance of equities, bonds, and commodities could be influenced by a reallocation of assets, which occurs in January. Unresolved political issues remain in both the U.S. and the U.K, acting as a headwind to equities and pushing investors into safe haven assets, similar to what occurred in December.
The Staff Behind The Trade signals
Trade signals released by CPM Group are the result of the collective efforts of CPM’s entire staff and reflect the collective view of market conditions and trends as established and maintained on an on-going basis by the entire group.
Carlos A. SanchezDirector for Asset Management and Commodities Management
He has been with CPM Group since 1999, starting as a Research Analyst. He has developed an extraordinary capacity for developing, pricing, and managing commodities positions for both investing and hedging purposes. He continues to contribute importantly to CPM’s research efforts and is responsible for major client consulting programs related to metals and commodities management.
Rohit SavantResearch Director
With more than 13 years of active involvement in researching and analyzing commodities markets, especially precious metals, and developing price projections and views ranging from five days to 33 years. CPM’s is Applied Research, and Rohit and the research team are actively involved in formulating price and trade recommendations.
Jeffrey M. ChristianFOUNDER
He has managed the operations. He is highly respected as a precious metals and commodities analyst around the world.
Disclaimer – Past performance is no indication or guarantee of anticipated future profits, and neither Kitco nor CPM can accept any liability or responsibility for any loss suffered as a result of gold price fluctuations. Gold as a commodity is not a specified investment for the purpose of giving advice under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Therefore this trade recommendation does not give rise to rights to claim compensation under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. CPM is a registered CTA with the U.S. NFA and CFTC. At times the principals and associates of CPM may have positions in the precious metals, commodity, and equities markets. CPM also manages investment and industrial positions in markets for its clients.