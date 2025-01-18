Trade signals 1st-5th April

TIMESTAMP (GMT) 29th March 9:11 a.m. EDT $1,302.30 (Basis June 2019 Comex Contract) DIRECTION Buy TARGET PRICE / RANGE $1,315 TIMEFRAME 1-5th April

Gold moved to trade in a wide range recently, between $1,290 and $1,330. Prices moved higher as market participants rolled their position from the April Comex contract to the June Comex contract. Price volatility has picked up and is likely to continue. While economic conditions appear to be firm, albeit expanding at a slower pace than last year, political headwinds remain. Brexit is still in the headlines in addition to traded issues between China and the U.S.

There is now a head a shoulders pattern formed for gold, which suggest if prices fall below $1,287 or around there then gold could drop to as low as $1,210. This said, there also is much going on politically that could affect the financial and economies that push gold higher, perhaps above $1,350. While CPM is suggesting higher gold prices for these next several trading days, there should also be opportunities to buy on the dips and sell on the peaks, picking price points.