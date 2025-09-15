In this update, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the potential for a brief spike in gold and silver prices due to the upcoming July Comex silver futures roll forward.
Jeff also discusses the longer-term outlook for gold and silver prices, and how political and economic factors could drive future market movements.
CPM Group is known for its research, analysis, and commentary on metals markets and other commodities, its overall economic analysis of commodities markets, and its expertise in financial engineering using derivatives to structure optimized positions for commercial, investor, and financial market participants.