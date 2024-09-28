Savannah Resources delays start of Portuguese lithium production to 2027
London-based Savannah Resources has delayed the expected start date for production of its lithium project in northern Portugal to 2027, it said on Monday, blaming changes in government.The company, which wants to build four open-pit mines in the Barroso region to extract enough lithium each year for about half a million batteries for electric vehicles, hoped to start production in 2026.
Big Chinese stimulus juices metals, and Fortescue announces plans to buy 100 electric trucks
Kitco News - This week China's government pumped more liquidity into financial markets and cutting interest rates to try to pull its economy out of a deflationary spiral and back toward its growth target.On Saturday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable.The Chinese stimulus was good for the metals with copper, gold and silver reporting gains.In mining news Fortescue announces plans to buy a fleet of 100 electrical trucks.
Aurubis offers 2025 copper premium of $228/t to European customers
Europe’s biggest copper smelter Aurubis said on Thursday it would charge a premium of $228 per metric ton over the London Metal Exchange price for copper its sells to European customers next year, confirming an earlier Reuters report.The premium offered is unchanged from this year and 2023.An Aurubis spokesperson said the premium remained at a “record high level”.“This high level has been retained because of the continuing strong demand for copper products in Europe,” she said.The transition to renewable energy was creating more demand, she added.
Focus on coal miners, power grid as South Africa spends just sixth of climate aid
South Africa’s donor-funded climate program has spent just over a sixth of its allotted $11.6 billion, with a focus on expanding the power grid and preventing its coal-mining region slipping into decline as it shifts to renewables, two sources said.A donor and a South African official involved in the plan, neither of whom were willing to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said about $1.9 billion had been spent, half of it on policy-based loans to the government.
Anglo expects binding offers for Australian coal assets by mid-November
Anglo American expects to receive binding offers for its steelmaking coal assets by mid-November as it advances a plan to restructure the business after battling a takeover offer from rival BHP Group, CEO Duncan Wanblad said.The London-listed miner could finalize the sale of the Australian mines before the end of the year, Wanblad said at the FT mining summit in London. The process to sell the coking coal assets has passed the first round of auction, he added.
IBAT to suspend operations at lithium extraction plant on weak prices
Miner International Battery Metals said on Wednesday it would suspend operations at its modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) plant at private firm US Magnesium until the metal’s prices recovered.US Magnesium, a producer of magnesium, uses IBAT’s lithium chloride to make lithium carbonate for sale to battery makers.IBAT’s move comes amid a more than 80% drop in lithium prices in the past year largely due to overproduction from China and a drop in demand for electric vehicles.
Congo’s South Kivu governor clears miners to resume operations
The governor of South Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo has approved the resumption of all mining activities in the region but said authorities would continue their investigation into the sector.All mining activities in the restive region, which is rich in minerals such as gold, copper, diamond, tin, tantalum and cobalt, were suspended in July when Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki ordered companies and operators to leave mining sites to “restore order to mining operations”.
Australian uranium miners soar after US nuclear plant revival deal
Shares of Australian uranium miners surged for a second day on Tuesday after Microsoft signed a deal to help resurrect a US nuclear power plant, fuelling hopes that growing demand from big tech firms for green power could fuel demand for nuclear energy.A deal between US-based utility Constellation Energy and Microsoft to revive a unit of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania triggered trades on heavily shorted Australia-listed uranium stocks, said Guy Keller, a portfolio manager with Tribeca Investment Partners.