South Africa’s donor-funded climate program has spent just over a sixth of its allotted $11.6 billion, with a focus on expanding the power grid and preventing its coal-mining region slipping into decline as it shifts to renewables, two sources said.A donor and a South African official involved in the plan, neither of whom were willing to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said about $1.9 billion had been spent, half of it on policy-based loans to the government.