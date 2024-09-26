Sovereign debt crisis looms: Dollar debasing, printing frenzy & asset bubbles – the only escape route for the U.S.? Jack Mallers

The U.S. economy is stuck in a debt trap and the only way out is through ‘printing’ more money, further debasing the U.S. dollar and accumulating more debt, according to Jack Mallers, Founder and CEO of Strike, who sees a massive flood of liquidity coming before the year-end.