Is World War III looming? Experts debate the impact on gold and Bitcoin markets
With the potential for World War III building, Kitco Crypto reached out to experts in the field to get their insight on the future of gold and Bitcoin amid deteriorating economic conditions and increased global tensions.
Trump threatens 100% tariff on countries that don’t trade using US dollars
Trump vows to implement 100% tariffs on countries that trade in currencies besides the U.S. dollar in a bid to defend reserve currency status.
Fed rate cut: A double-edged sword for markets
With the first rate cut expected in less than two weeks, Kitco Crypto reached out to experts in the field to get their take on how asset prices from crypto to stocks and precious metals will respond.
Impact of Fed rate cuts: U.S. economy desensitized but expect major capital exit out of U.S. into these markets – Lyn Alden
A rate cut at the Federal Reserve's September meeting is practically baked in, but investors need to watch out for the impact on U.S. markets, warned Lyn Alden, founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, who sees a scenario for a potential major capital exodus from the U.S. and into other markets.
Sovereign debt crisis looms: Dollar debasing, printing frenzy & asset bubbles – the only escape route for the U.S.? Jack Mallers
The U.S. economy is stuck in a debt trap and the only way out is through ‘printing’ more money, further debasing the U.S. dollar and accumulating more debt, according to Jack Mallers, Founder and CEO of Strike, who sees a massive flood of liquidity coming before the year-end.
U.S. dollar is becoming 'unhinged paper currency,' worst it's ever been, 'radical revolutionary economic policies needed' – Art Laffer
The U.S. dollar is moving away from monetary stability and towards "an unhinged paper currency," according to Dr. Arthur Laffer, founder and chairman of Laffer Associates and former economic advisor to President Reagan and President Trump, who says time is running out to reverse this trend.