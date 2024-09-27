Over 70% of leading financial advisors admit to holding Bitcoin, client allocations expected within a year – Bitwise CIO
70% of advisors at the recent Barron’s Advisor 100 Summit admit to making allocations to Bitcoin in their personal portfolios, client allocations expected in 6 to 12 months.
Bank of Canada suspends plans to introduce CBDC to the public
The Bank of Canada has put the creation of a digital Canadian dollar on hold for the time being despite CBDC progress in other countries going full steam ahead.
Ethereum is the contrarian bet you shouldn’t ignore – Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan
Ethereum has struggled to gain momentum lately, but one CIO says it's the top contrarian bet in crypto as it leads the race to become the Microsoft of blockchains.
Is World War III looming? Experts debate the impact on gold and Bitcoin markets
With the potential for World War III building, Kitco Crypto reached out to experts in the field to get their insight on the future of gold and Bitcoin amid deteriorating economic conditions and increased global tensions.