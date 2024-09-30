Precious Metals
Nasdaq Composite
18,189.17
0.38%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
42,330.15
0.04%
S&P 500 Index
5,762.48
0.42%
Shanghai Gold Benchmark Price
Error, no ShangHai Data
Gold Indicators
Other indicators
World Spot Price
Metals
Date
Time
(EST)
Bid
Ask
Change
Low
High
London Fix Price
London Fix
Quotes as of Sep 30, 2024
Gold
AM/PM
Silver
Noon
Platinum
AM/PM
Palladium
AM/PM
USD
2650.15
2629.95
31.07
990.00
985.00
1014.00
998.00
EUR
2367.38
2355.38
27.77
884.32
881.04
905.76
892.67
GBP
1976.22
1964.84
23.17
737.70
736.17
755.59
745.89
New York Spot Price
Metals
Date
Time
(EST)
Bid
Ask
Change
Low
High
Bitcoin, stocks, gold, and alts decline as Q3 ends with a whimper
Kitco News | Sep 30
(Kitco News) – Markets finished the last day of the third quarter on a down note, with stocks, cryptos, and precious metals all recording losses on Monday.
Bitcoin bounces at $63k after failure to break above $66k resistance, analysts see King Crypto poised for rare positive close in September
Kitco News
Kitco News
China’s gold market could finish flat in 2024, silver’s outperformance is drawing attention and demand – Heraeus
Kitco News
