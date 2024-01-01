Shanghai Gold Exchange Shanghai Daily Gold Benchmark Historical Prices

The Shanghai Gold Benchmark Price, or Shanghai Gold Fix, is the result of an auction held twice daily on trading days by the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE), at 10:15 am and 2:15 pm, Beijing Time. Intended to represent a price where supply and demand reach a balance, the benchmark is quoted in RMB per gram, and based on the auction of physical lots of 1 kilogram of gold, with a purity of 99.99% or higher, to be delivered in the form of standard gold ingots to certified SGE vault facilities.

The value in other currencies as calculated by Kitco, is based on the midpoint between bid and ask of the different exchanges at the time of each auction. The currency and conversion in other units of measure are for convenience purposes only and not official SGE indicators. The official benchmark is quoted in RMB per gram.