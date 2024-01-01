Download Kitco's Metalynx app now

Plan. Measure. Create.

Metalynx, your jewelry-making planner app.

Metalynx is a free handy app from Kitco Inc. that calculates the weight or length of an item after you supply the dimensions. It will work for round or square wire, tube, sheet, and half-round wire. Our versatile app can even give you the difference in weight of any product based on a change in the karat or shape of the product.

Metalynx supports all weight and measurement standards, allowing you to work with pennyweights or grams, inches or millimeters. Thicknesses can be entered in gauge or millimeters, and conversions are done instantly.