The specific gravity of a metal or alloy is merely the weight in grams of one cubic centimeter. When it is more convenient to work in troy weights, the number of ounces per cubic inch of any metal or alloy may be found by multiplying its specific gravity by the constant 0.52686.
Melting Point and Weights of Various Metals and Alloys
Metal
Symbol
Fahrenheit
Celsius
Gravity
Weight
Aluminum
Al
1220
660
2.70
1.423
Antimony
Sb
1167
630
6.62
3.448
Beryllium
Be
2340
1280
1.82
0.959
Bismuth
Bi
520
271
9.80
5.163
Cadmium
Cd
610
321
8.65
4.557
Carbon
C
-
-
2.22
1.170
Chromium
Cr
3430
1890
7.19
3.788
Cobalt
Co
2070
1132.2
8.9
4.689
Copper
Cu
1981
1083
8.96
4.719
Gold, 24K Pure
Au
1945
1063
19.32
10.180
Iridium
Ir
4449
2454
22.50
11.849
Iron
Fe
2802
1539
7.87
4.145
Lead
Pb
621
327
11.34
5.973
Magnesium
Mg
1202
650
1.75
0.917
Manganese
Mn
2273
1245
7.43
3.914
Molybdenum
Mo
4760
2625
10.20
5.347
Nickel
Ni
2651
1455
8.90
4.691
Osmium
Os
4892
2700
22.50
11.854
Palladium
Pd
2831
1555
12.00
6.322
Phosphorus
P
111
44
1.82
0.959
Platinum, Pure
Pt
3224
1773
21.45
11.301
15% Irid Plat
-
3310
1821
21.59
11.301
10% Irid Plat
-
3250
1788
21.54
11.349
5% Irid Plat
-
3235
1779
21.50
11.325
Rhodium
Rh
3571
1966
12.44
6.553
Ruthenium
Ru
4500
2500
12.20
6.428
Silicon
Si
2605
1430
2.33
1.247
Silver, Pure
Ag
1761
961
10.49
5.525
Silver, Sterling
-
1640
893
10.36
5.457
Silver, Coin
-
1615
879
10.31
5.430
Tin
Sn
450
232
7.30
3.846
Zinc
Zn
787
419
7.10
3.7758