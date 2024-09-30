To find the weight of an article in a metal different from that in which it is now made:
- Find the present metal in the first vertical column.
- Multiply the present weight by the factor in the same horizontal row under the new metal. Example: A sterling silver ring weighs 8 grams, what will it weigh in 14kt.
- Along the horizontal row marked Stg in the first column under the heading 14 Kt we find 1.25 x 8 = 10 grams, weight in 14 Kt.
Weight Comparison Chart
Pt.
F.G.
22kt
18kt
14kt
10kt
9kt
F.S.
Stg
Pt.
1.00
0.90
0.82
0.70
0.60
0.53
0.53
0.49
0.48
F.G.
1.11
1.00
0.91
0.78
0.67
0.59
0.58
0.54
0.54
22kt
1.22
1.10
1.00
0.86
0.73
0.65
0.65
0.60
0.59
18kt
1.42
1.28
1.16
1.00
0.85
0.76
0.75
0.69
0.68
14kt
1.66
1.50
1.36
1.17
1.00
0.89
0.88
0.81
0.80
10kt
1.88
1.69
1.54
1.32
1.13
1.00
0.99
0.92
0.90
9kt
1.90
1.71
1.56
1.34
1.14
1.01
1.00
0.93
0.92
F.S.
2.04
1.84
1.68
1.44
1.23
1.09
1.08
1.00
0.99
Stg
2.07
1.87
1.70
1.46
1.25
1.11
1.09
1.01
1.00