BASE METALS
Market Indices
Nasdaq Composite
18,189.17
0.38%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
42,330.15
0.04%
S&P 500 Index
5,762.48
0.42%
Base Metals Prices Today
Metals
Date
Time
(EST)
Bid
Ask
Change
Low
High
Latest Press Releases
Radisson Extends High-Grade Mineralization at O’Brien with Deep Drilling, Including 27.6 g/t Gold over 6.0 Metres
Vista Gold Announces Interim Phase 2 Drilling Results at Mt Todd Including Vein Intercepts with Grade – Thicknesses Greater than 20 g Au/t - m
Highcliff Metals Corp. Non-binding Letter of Intent and Financing for Reverse Takeover of Greyridge Exploration Corp.