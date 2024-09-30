Bitcoin, stocks, gold, and alts decline as Q3 ends with a whimper
(Kitco News) – Markets finished the last day of the third quarter on a down note, with stocks, cryptos, and precious metals all recording losses on Monday.
Latest News
Costco sees double-digit growth in gold sales, adds new bullion products
(Kitco News) - Not only has the gold market seen an unprecedented rally this year, but demand has also broken established trends as physical demand has remained robust despite higher prices, if Costco’s sales figures are any indication.