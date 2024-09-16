Tsingshan cuts Indonesian nickel output due to tight ore supplies
Top nickel producer China’s Tsingshan has cut ferronickel production in Indonesia due to persistent shortages of ore caused by delays to mining quota approvals, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.Tight ore supplies this year has pushed up nickel production costs and resulted in Indonesian smelters buying the raw material from the Philippines, the world’s second largest producer of the metal used mostly to make stainless steel.
Iron ore price surges to nearly three-month high on China’s fresh property stimulus
Iron ore prices surged for a fifth straight session on Monday, as top consumer China’s latest property stimulus and a raft of monetary easing policies brightened the key steelmaking ingredient’s demand outlook.The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) jumped 9.5% to 812.5 yuan ($115.83) a metric ton, as of 0304 GMT, after touching 835 yuan, the highest since July 16, in early trade.
Savannah Resources delays start of Portuguese lithium production to 2027
London-based Savannah Resources has delayed the expected start date for production of its lithium project in northern Portugal to 2027, it said on Monday, blaming changes in government.The company, which wants to build four open-pit mines in the Barroso region to extract enough lithium each year for about half a million batteries for electric vehicles, hoped to start production in 2026.
Gold, silver back off on profit taking, chart consolidation
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly down in midday U.S. trading Monday. Some profit taking from the shorter-term futures traders is featured, along with some backing and filling on the charts, on this last trading day of the month and of the quarter.
No euphoria yet - Denver Gold Group's Tim Wood on why the miners hold back while gold surges
(Kitco News) - Despite gold's record highs, the miners aren’t celebrating yet, said Tim Wood, executive director of the Denver Gold Group.
Costco sees double-digit growth in gold sales, adds new bullion products
(Kitco News) - Not only has the gold market seen an unprecedented rally this year, but demand has also broken established trends as physical demand has remained robust despite higher prices, if Costco’s sales figures are any indication.
China’s gold market could finish flat in 2024, silver’s outperformance is drawing attention and demand – Heraeus
(Kitco News) – High gold prices have the potential to dampen demand during China’s holiday week, and the country’s bullion market now faces the possibility of zero growth for 2024, while silver’s outperformance is drawing attention from investors, according to precious metals analysts at Heraeus.