Savannah Resources delays start of Portuguese lithium production to 2027

London-based Savannah Resources has delayed the expected start date for production of its lithium project in northern Portugal to 2027, it said on Monday, blaming changes in government.The company, which wants to build four open-pit mines in the Barroso region to extract enough lithium each year for about half a million batteries for electric vehicles, hoped to start production in 2026.