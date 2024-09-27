Latest
Gold, silver back off on profit taking, chart consolidation
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly down in midday U.S. trading Monday. Some profit taking from the shorter-term futures traders is featured, along with some backing and filling on the charts, on this last trading day of the month and of the quarter.
Gold price near steady after mostly as-expected U.S. inflation data
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Friday and not far below Thursday’s record high. Some mild profit taking is featured following a key U.S. inflation report that contained no big surprises to significantly move markets.