Latest
The real impact of Trump's executive orders on mining – John Feneck
(Kitco News) - President Donald Trump's return to the White House has ignited a wave of optimism in the U.S. mining sector, with his administration's focus on domestic energy and critical mineral production, according to John Feneck, founder and CEO of the Feneck Commodities Report, who sees “a lot more coming from his office."
Newmont CEO outlines strategy following divestment program, acquisition
(Kitco News) - Newmont Corp. is focused on improving its cost structure and demonstrating the value of its portfolio after a year of significant changes, including a major acquisition and a divestment program, according to CEO Tom Palmer.