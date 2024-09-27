Latest
Bitcoin bounces at $63k after failure to break above $66k resistance, analysts see King Crypto poised for rare positive close in September
(Kitco News) – Bitcoin's (BTC) price continued to slide lower on Monday after King Crypto failed to break through resistance at $66,000 on Sunday afternoon, sparking a sharp selloff that carried into the start of the trading week.
China’s gold market could finish flat in 2024, silver’s outperformance is drawing attention and demand – Heraeus
(Kitco News) – High gold prices have the potential to dampen demand during China’s holiday week, and the country’s bullion market now faces the possibility of zero growth for 2024, while silver’s outperformance is drawing attention from investors, according to precious metals analysts at Heraeus.
Wall Street split between gains and losses for gold, Main Street tempers its enthusiasm for next week
The latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey saw industry experts equally balanced between further gains and price declines in the near term, while retail investors remained positive but more restrained on gold’s potential gains next week.
Spot gold spikes back above $2,670/oz as core PCE rises 0.1% in August, annual rate ticks up to 2.7%
(Kitco News) - The gold market saw some short-term buying pressure following the release of better-than-expected inflation data on Friday morning.The Commerce Department's core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, nudged up 0.1% in August, lower than the expected 0.2% increase.
Swiss National Bank should rebuild its gold reserves despite all-time high prices – Analysis
(Kitco News) – 25 years after selling off more than half of its gold reserves, and even with the yellow metal trading at new all-time high prices, it’s time for the Swiss National Bank to start buying again, according to Peter Kuster, Editor of finews.com.
Gold prices come off session lows as U.S. pending home sales rise 0.6% in August
(Kitco News) - Hopes for a stabilizing U.S. housing market were given a boost after the number of potential home buyers improved in August, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
Gold is actually starting its second rally, and $3,000 is not far away – Dylan Smith of Rosenberg Research
(Kitco News) – Investors concerned that gold prices may be overextended have nothing to fear as a new set of drivers are propelling the precious metal into another distinct rally, and this one will blow through $3,000 in short order, according to Dylan Smith, Senior Economist at Rosenberg Research.
Precious metals march higher with new ATH for gold, steady gains for silver and platinum – FX Empire’s Zernov
(Kitco News) – Precious metals are seeing a strong rally following sector-supportive measures from China, with gold setting fresh all-time highs while silver and platinum continue to build on their recent strength, according to analyst Vladimir Zernov at FX Empire.
‘The rise of gold to the detriment of the dollar in global reserves is inescapable’ – Nieuwenhuijs
(Kitco News) – The five countries using the mBridge international payments system are also the ones who’ve been driving gold’s price appreciation over the last few years, and this could have major implications for the U.S. dollar going forward, according to Jan Nieuwenhuijs, gold analyst at Money Metals.
Wall Street divided between consolidation and further gains, Main Street sees blue skies for gold next week
The latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey showed retail investors overwhelmingly optimistic about gold’s potential price gains next week, while industry experts were evenly divided between further strength and near-term consolidation.
Asian demand sags as high prices push away consumers in India and China
(Kitco News) – Gold’s recent rally has all but wiped out the impact of India's import duty cut, while Switzerland’s August gold exports showed nothing going to China, raising concerns that Asian demand could remain below seasonal norms through Q4.
Fed’s hefty 50bps rate cut shows race to head off a recession, USD impacts could influence election – ING
(Kitco News) – The Fed’s 50 basis point rate cut means it’s looking to move rates to neutral quickly in order to avoid a recession, while its impact on the dollar will likely influence the U.S. election, according to the latest analysis from ING.
Gold price falls to $2,575/oz after Philly Fed survey improves to 1.7 in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading lower after the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing sector survey popped back into positive territory this month.On Thursday, the regional central bank said its manufacturing business outlook for September rose to 1.7, compared to August’s negative reading of -7.0. The data was better than expected as economists were looking for a reading of -1.0 this month.
Gold prices drop against British pound as BoE holds rate unchanged in September
(Kitco News) - The British pound strengthened against gold after the Bank of England (BoE) held interest rates unchanged at its September meeting.On Thursday, the BoE announced that they decided to maintain its Bank Rate at 5%, after delivering a 25 basis point cut at the August meeting.
‘I don't see anything in the economy that suggests that the likelihood of a downturn is elevated’ - Fed Chair Powell
(Kitco News) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell used the press conference that followed the central bank’s hefty 50 basis point cut to the benchmark interest rate to insist that the move was not made to support incumbent President Joe Biden on the one hand, nor was it a response to an impending economic collapse on the other.
Banks' latest gold price forecasts show Fed decision poses upside and downside risks for gold, but gains through 2025
(Kitco News) – Gold could see a near-term pullback following the first Fed cut, but the future looks very bright for bullion heading into 2025, according to the latest research and analysis from Goldman Sachs, UBS, TD Securities, and Bank of America.