Andean Precious Metals reports fire at Golden Queen’s secondary crusher, operations continue

(Kitco News) – Andean Precious Metals (TSX-V: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) announced Thursday that operations continue at Golden Queen despite a fire at the secondary crusher.In a news release, the company said the fire started last night at approximately 9:00 pm PT within the secondary crusher around the screen deck, adding that most of the fire lasted for an hour.Importantly, according to Andean, there were no injuries due to the fire and applicable regulatory authorities have been notified.