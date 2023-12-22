Latest
World’s lowest cost gold producers in Q3 2023 - report
(Kitco News) – Centerra Gold was the lowest cost gold producer in Q3 2023 (among 100koz+/quarter producers) measured by all-in sustaining cost metric, followed by Lundin Gold and Perseus Mining. The average AISC reported by lowest cost producers increased by 3% y-o-y, largely due to inflationary pressures.
Gold production in Peru up 10% in October – report
(Kitco News) – According to the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Peru (MINEM), gold production in Peru, the world’s tenth largest gold producing country, was 9,655 kg (310 koz) in October 2023, up 10% compared to 8,777 kg (282 koz) mined in October 2022.MINEM said that this positive performance was primarily due to increased production recorded by Boroo Chilca (+142.2%), Minera Yanacocha (+43.2%) and Minera Veta Dorada (+20.2%).
Andean Precious Metals reports fire at Golden Queen’s secondary crusher, operations continue
(Kitco News) – Andean Precious Metals (TSX-V: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) announced Thursday that operations continue at Golden Queen despite a fire at the secondary crusher.In a news release, the company said the fire started last night at approximately 9:00 pm PT within the secondary crusher around the screen deck, adding that most of the fire lasted for an hour.Importantly, according to Andean, there were no injuries due to the fire and applicable regulatory authorities have been notified.
Vista Gold secures $20M royalty deal with Wheaton to advance Mt Todd project in Australia
(Kitco News) – Vista Gold (TSX: VGZ) today announced a $20 million royalty agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM) to advance the Mt Todd gold project in Australia.Pursuant to the terms of the royalty agreement, Vista Australia granted Wheaton a royalty in the amount of 1% of gross revenue from the sale or disposition of minerals from the project.In consideration for the royalty, Wheaton will provide Vista with $20 million to advance Mt Todd and for general corporate purposes.
Platinum producer Tharisa’s FY23 profit falls amid operational challenges, rising costs and weak prices
(Kitco News) – Platinum group metals (PGM) producer Tharisa (LSE: THS) announced today that its PGM production for the financial year ended 30 September 2023 (FY23) amounted to 144.7 koz (FY22: 179.2 koz), while chrome production was 1,580.1 kt (FY22: 1,582.7 kt).In a press release, the company said that lower PGM production was due to access restrictions to the open pit, adverse weather conditions, and the processing of “suboptimal” reef horizons which were supplemented by purchased ROM ore to maintain plant throughput.
Barsele acquires Gold Line to create leading gold company with district-scale focus in Scandinavia
(Kitco News) – Gold explorer Barsele Minerals (TSXV: BME) announced Wednesday it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of fellow gold explorer Gold Line Resources (TSXV: GLDL) in exchange for common shares of Barsele.In a statement, the company said the transaction will create a combined company with a leading gold portfolio underpinned by the advanced stage Barsele gold project in Sweden currently being advanced by Barsele in partnership with Agnico Eagle Mines.
Newcrest posts $778M profit in FY23; increases gold and copper production
(Kitco News) - Newcrest (TSX: NCM) (ASX: NCM), one of the world's largest gold miners, today reported annual gold production of 2.1 million ounces (up 8% y-o-y) and copper production of 133 thousand tonnes (up 10% y-o-y) for the twelve months ended 30 June 2023 (FY23).
Wheaton reports net earnings of $141M in second quarter, declares dividend
(Kitco News) - On Thursday, streaming company Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX: WPM) reported that in Q2 2023, the company generated $265 million in revenue, $202 million in operating cash flow, $141 million in net earnings and $143 million in adjusted net earnings.
New Gold resumes underground mining at New Afton as TSF integrity confirmed, shares up
(Kitco News) - Shares of gold and copper producer New Gold (TSX: NGD) (NYSE: NGD) traded up today after the company confirmed the structural integrity of the New Afton tailings storage facility and resumed all underground mining activities at its New Afton mine in B.C., Canada.
Copper producer Antofagasta increases half-year earnings per share by 27%, declares dividend
(Kitco News) - Chile-focused miner Antofagasta (LSE: ANTO), one of the world's senior copper producers, announced Thursday that its H1 2023 copper output of 295,500 tonnes was 10% higher than the prior year period, principally reflecting a 23.9% increase in throughput rates at Los Pelambres.