National push for Sound Money gains ground as states reconsider precious metals policies - Jp Cortez
(Kitco News) - Nebraska’s legislative battle over sound money policies made headlines recently, as grassroots pressure forced lawmakers to withdraw a proposed sales tax on precious metals, highlighting the ongoing fight for gold and silver’s role as sound money.
Gold’s rally, the Fed’s impact, and stagflation fears - Michele Schneider
(Kitco News) - Wall Street is grappling with uncertainty in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s bold 50 basis point rate cut. Markets reacted strongly, with the S&P 500 briefly surging to a new all-time high before pulling back.
Silver's struggle: Will China’s economic slowdown keep prices stuck? - Phil Streible
(Kitco News) - Recent data paints a bleak picture of China’s economic slowdown, which is affecting global commodity markets, including precious metals like gold and silver. China’s latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has shown continued contraction
The Federal Reserve's limited control over inflation is becoming evident- Dr. Nomi Prins
(Kitco News) - The Federal Reserve's ability to manage inflation effectively is increasingly being questioned. Despite persistent rate hikes, inflation remains resilient, and the central bank appears powerless against the larger economic forces at play.