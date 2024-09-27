Latest
US Rep. Maxine Waters says ‘crypto is inevitable’ as the race to regulate stablecoins heats up
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) acknowledged that ‘crypto is inevitable’ and said it's paramount that the U.S. develop meaningful stablecoin regulation as the industry is undergoing rapid growth.
Over 70% of leading financial advisors admit to holding Bitcoin, client allocations expected within a year – Bitwise CIO
70% of advisors at the recent Barron’s Advisor 100 Summit admit to making allocations to Bitcoin in their personal portfolios, client allocations expected in 6 to 12 months.