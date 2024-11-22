Jordan Finneseth Jordan Finneseth is a Crypto Market Reporter for Kitco Crypto. Coming from a background in Psychology and Human Behavior, he began to focus his attention on the cryptocurrency space in early 2017 after noticing the rapid growth of this emerging market. Since that time, Jordan has worked as a content creator for multiple projects and as a crypto news journalist reporting on the latest developments within the cryptocurrency market. Jordan holds a Master of Science in Clinical/Counseling Psychology and a pair of Bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Environmental Health Science. You can reach out Jordan Finneseth at 1- 514.670.1372.

