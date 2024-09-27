Latest
Costco sees double-digit growth in gold sales, adds new bullion products
(Kitco News) - Not only has the gold market seen an unprecedented rally this year, but demand has also broken established trends as physical demand has remained robust despite higher prices, if Costco’s sales figures are any indication.
Silver prices eke out a win, closing the week at an 11-year high
(Kitco News) - Although gold is attracting significant attention due to hitting consecutive record highs this year, it is not the best-performing asset in the sector. That title belongs to silver.While the “other precious metal” wasn’t able to maintain gains above $32 an ounce, it has managed to achieve its highest weekly close in 11 years. December silver futures settled on Friday at $31.816 an ounce, up 1% from last week.Year-to-date, silver prices are up more than 32%, compared to gold's nearly 29% increase.
Has gold broken its September curse, is it time to look at silver and platinum
(Kitco News) - At the start of the month, we warned investors that September can be a difficult month for the precious metals market in recent history; well, I think it is safe to say that, at least for this year, that seasonal curse has been broken.
Platinum remains a compelling investment as supply deficits are expected to grow through 2028 - WPIC
(Kitco News) - The start of the Federal Reserve’s new easing cycle is a tide that is lifting all boats in the precious metals market, as the sector is seeing broad gains in gold, silver, and platinum group metals.
Gold’s rally to record highs is not slowing physical buying - British Mint
(Kitco News) - Gold's unstoppable rally into uncharted territory is attracting significant attention as investment demand continues to grow. However, a new trend is also emerging, with physical demand also seeing robust activity.
Gold prices holding near its overnight highs as U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to 218K
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to trade near its overnight record highs above $2,700 an ounce even as the U.S. labor market remains fairly resilient as the number of American workers applying for first-time unemployment benefits drops more than expected.Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended Sept. 21, the Labor Department said on Thursday. According to consensus estimates, economists had forecast 224,000 claims for the latest week.
US economy sees steady 3% growth in Q2 according to final GDP reading
(Kitco News) - U.S. economic activity remains relatively robust as the nation’s Gross Domestic Product showed steady growth in the second quarter.Thursday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that its third and final reading of second-quarter GDP showed the economy grew by 3.0% between April and June, unchanged from its previous estimateThe data was in line with economist expectations.
BMO increases gold price forecast as its role as a global currency grows
(Kitco News) - The start of the Federal Reserve’s new easing cycle has sparked fresh momentum in gold. While lower interest rates will continue to support investment demand, one Canadian bank sees gold’s growing importance as a global monetary metal as a bigger driving force for long-term prices.
Gold prices within striking distance of $2,700 as U.S. new home sales fall 4.7% in August
(Kitco News) - The U.S. housing market is showing signs of stabilization, as the number of new homes sold last month fell less than expected. However, the better-than-expected data is having little impact on gold, which continues to trade within striking distance of $2,700 an ounce.
Gold prices to be capped at $2,600 in 2025 as inflation keeps Feds from aggressively easing - Commerzbank
(Kitco News) - Gold’s unprecedented rally of consecutive record highs, with prices now pushing above $2,654, has caught many analysts off guard, forcing them to play catch-up with their year-end projections to try and hit what has now become a moving target.
Proposed U.S. recycling legislation could threaten PGM market, says ReMA and IPMI
(Kitco News) - Elevated platinum group metal (PGM) prices have led to a surge in catalytic converter thefts in the U.S. While the Federal government is attempting to address this issue, the proposed legislation could create more problems than it solves.
Hedge funds place bullish bets on gold and silver, prepping for Fed’s easing cycle
(Kitco News) -Gold and silver are experiencing a surge in momentum as hedge funds pile into new bullish bets on the precious metals, with the Federal Reserve preparing to embark on a new easing cycle, according to the latest trade data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.