Silver prices eke out a win, closing the week at an 11-year high

(Kitco News) - Although gold is attracting significant attention due to hitting consecutive record highs this year, it is not the best-performing asset in the sector. That title belongs to silver.While the “other precious metal” wasn’t able to maintain gains above $32 an ounce, it has managed to achieve its highest weekly close in 11 years. December silver futures settled on Friday at $31.816 an ounce, up 1% from last week.Year-to-date, silver prices are up more than 32%, compared to gold's nearly 29% increase.