Four Diavik Mine workers and airline crew killed in airplane crash

Kitco News - Four workers at Diavik diamond mine and two airline crew members died in a plane crash near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada.One other Diavik worker was transported to hospital for treatment.Diavik Mine is about 200 kilometres south of the Arctic Circle, at the bottom of Lac de Gras.The Diavik mine, 100 percent owned and operated by Rio Tinto, is Canada’s largest diamond producer and produces 3.5 to 4.5 million carats of rough diamonds per annum.Since mining began in 2003 Diavik has produced over 100 million carats of diamonds.