WATCH NOW: Robert Friedland, Kathleen Quirk chart copper’s next move
(Kitco News) - Copper is increasingly viewed as a critical asset in the global energy transition. A looming supply crunch driven by high demand is elevating prices to record highs.Hosted by Paul Harris, the Kitco Copper Masters Panel runs on Kitco Mining’s YouTube channel on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 3 PM EDT / 12 PM PDT
Ecclestone: ‘It is up to the investors to reinvest’
(Kitco News) - Christopher Ecclestone, principal and mining strategist at Hallgarten + Company, said gold companies should increase their dividend payments to shareholders as their margins increase due to the increasing gold price, which has grown about 20% this year.This week Kitco correspondent Paul Harris recorded an episode of Digging Deep.
Four Diavik Mine workers and airline crew killed in airplane crash
Kitco News - Four workers at Diavik diamond mine and two airline crew members died in a plane crash near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada.One other Diavik worker was transported to hospital for treatment.Diavik Mine is about 200 kilometres south of the Arctic Circle, at the bottom of Lac de Gras.The Diavik mine, 100 percent owned and operated by Rio Tinto, is Canada’s largest diamond producer and produces 3.5 to 4.5 million carats of rough diamonds per annum.Since mining began in 2003 Diavik has produced over 100 million carats of diamonds.
Giyani secures remaining US$10 million to Botswana manganese project
Kitco News - Giyani Metals (TSXV:EMM) it secured the full financing to advance its K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana. Giyani said it will receive $10 million from ARCH Investment. The full financing Giyani raised was $26 million.
Calibre Mining sets guidance at 275,000 – 300,000 oz of production in 2024
Calibre Mining (TSX: CXB) announced today in its year-end production report that it increased its cash reserve by 52%.Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, mid-tier gold producer. The company completed its combination with Marathon Gold in November.Cablibre said it achieved record consolidated full-year production of 283,494 ounces, exceeding 2023 production guidance. Cash is at $86 million, a 52% increase over end of year 2022, after a C$40 million investment in Marathon Gold.
Zijin Mining Group invests $130 million in Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS) announced today that Zijin Mining Group made a $130 million private placement in Solaris at a subscription price of $4.55 per common share.Solaris Resources' flagship project is its Warintza project in Ecuador. Solaris describes the Warintza project as "...a broad cluster of outcropping copper porphyry deposits anchored by a large-scale, high-grade open pit resource inventory."Upon closing of the private placement, Zijin will own approximately 15% of the common shares on a fully diluted basis.
