Fed's Powell says rates will 'over time' reach neutral level, not on preset course

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy seems poised for a continued slowdown in inflation that will allow the Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark interest rate and "over time" reach a level that is no longer holding back activity, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday in remarks that showed no obvious lean towards a faster or slower pace of rate reductions.

Sep 30, 2024 - 2:21 PM