S&P 500 ends slightly higher; declines briefly following Powell comments
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended with slight gains on Monday after briefly falling as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is not in a hurry to lower interest rates and he sees two more cuts, totaling 50 basis points, this year as a baseline if the economy evolves as expected.
Record run steers gold to best quarter in four years
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Monday, taking a breather after a historic rally driven by U.S. monetary easing and heightened Middle East tensions, which put it on course for its best quarter since 2020.Spot gold was down 0.9% at $2,634.75 per ounce as of 02:08 p.m. ET (1808 GMT).U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $2,659.40.
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is not in a hurry to lower interest rates and he sees two more cuts, totaling 50 basis points, this year as a baseline if the economy evolves as expected.
Fed's Powell says rates will 'over time' reach neutral level, not on preset course
NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy seems poised for a continued slowdown in inflation that will allow the Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark interest rate and "over time" reach a level that is no longer holding back activity, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday in remarks that showed no obvious lean towards a faster or slower pace of rate reductions.
Platinum Equity's Ingram Micro makes US IPO filing public
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ingram Micro made public its U.S. IPO filing on Monday, more than two years after the private-equity backed electronics distributor laid the foundation for its return to stock markets.Expectations of more monetary policy easing and pressure to return capital to investors are encouraging PE firms to list their portfolio companies.