Chile’s state copper commission Cochilco maintained its forecast for average copper prices in 2025 and 2026 at $4.30 per pound on Wednesday amid limited supplies of concentrate and sustained demand from China and other emerging economies.

Cochilco said Chile’s production is expected to reach 5.58 million metric tons this year, a 1.5% increase from last year. In May, the commission had estimated growth of 3%.

For 2026, Cochilco maintained it’s growth estimate at 3% year-on-year, but dropped its production estimate to 5.75 million tons from 5.97 million tons.

(By Fabian Cambero; Editing by Kylie Madry and Brendan O’Boyle)