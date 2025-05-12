Brazilian miner Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP, has received approval from a court in Minas Gerais state to exit bankruptcy protection proceedings, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The process allowed Samarco to reorganize more than 50 billion reais ($9.28 billion) in liabilities involving around 10,000 creditors, the statement said. The proceedings were triggered by a 2015 dam collapse near the Brazilian city of Mariana which halted operations for several years. ($1 = 5.3896 reais) (By Marta Nogueira and Isabel Teles; Editing by Kylie Madry)

