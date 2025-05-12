Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were trading flat on Tuesday, as caution prevailed ahead of a key inflation report that could sway expectations over the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.

There was also some relief after the U.S. and China extended their tariff truce until November 10, staving off triple-digit duties on each other's goods.

The focus is now on the impact of trade uncertainty on inflation, concerns around which have complicated the Fed's decision on interest-rate cuts even as U.S. companies look to pass on higher cost to consumers.

A Labor Department report at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show prices increased moderately in July, but economists are anticipating a measure of underlying inflation to reflect its largest gain in six months.

The report could help gauge the Fed's move when it meets in September, with traders now pricing an 88% chance of a 25 basis points interest-rate cut, according to data compiled by LSEG.

"This report will be an important one for the Fed, in part because of the unexpectedly weak jobs report earlier this month," said Jim Reid, global head of macro and thematic research at Deutsche Bank, said in a note.

"A downside surprise in today's CPI print would strengthen rate cut expectations, whereas an in-line or stronger print would require further data to provide clarity on that."

The data will come at a time when there are growing concerns over the quality of economic data, weeks after President Donald Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics following downward revisions to previous months' nonfarm payrolls counts.

At 6:50 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 13 points, or 0.03%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.01 and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.01%.

Tuesday's data could also test a rally in U.S. stocks that have touched record highs, boosted by better-than-expected earnings from technology majors, a detente between the U.S. and its top trade partners and on expectations of rate cuts.

Markets are monitoring developments around Trump's nominee E.J. Antoni to the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner post and potential candidates for the Fed's top job.

Among single stocks, Intel (INTC.O), rose 3% in premarket trading as Trump praised CEO Lip-Bu Tan following their meeting on Monday, days after seeking Tan's resignation.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW.O), gained 1.9% after brokerage Piper Sandler raised its rating on the cybersecurity stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

Shares of Circle Internet (CRCL.N), rose 8.4% after the stablecoin firm posted its second-quarter results, while Venture Global gained 11% as the LNG producer reported second-quarter revenue above estimates.

Hanesbrands (HBI.N), soared 47% after a report said Canada's Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), is nearing a deal to acquire the U.S. innerwear maker for about $5 billion, including debt.

U.S.-listed shares of On Holding climbed 12.6% after the sportswear maker raised its annual sales forecast.

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel