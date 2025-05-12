August 13 - U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated his criticism and actions against executives, corporations and institutions alike. His unprecedented actions, from novel export deals to frozen university grants, have upended the status quo between the government, law, academia and corporate America.

Earlier this week, Trump questioned if Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon should remain at the helm, slamming him for the bank's prediction that tariffs would hurt the U.S. economy.

Here are some influential figures and entities that Trump has publicly criticized:

GOLDMAN SACHS (GS.N)

Goldman's economic research arm had published a note earlier that said U.S. consumers had absorbed 22% of tariff costs through June, and their share could rise to 67% if the recent levies follow the same pattern as the earliest ones. "David Solomon and Goldman Sachs refuse to give credit where credit is due," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, shortly thereafter.

Trump said it was mostly "companies and governments, many of them foreign, picking up the tabs". He also took a dig at Solomon for his former DJ-ing hobby.

INTEL (INTC.O)

Trump recently demanded Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan step down due to China ties. Reuters exclusively in April that Tan at least $200 million in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip firms, some of which were linked to the Chinese military.

"The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Tan responded to Trump, saying he shared the president's commitment to advancing U.S. national and economic security and that the Intel board was "fully supportive of the work we are doing to transform our company."

After a meeting between the two earlier this week, Trump praised Tan.

TESLA (TSLA.O)

The EV giant's billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Trump's re-election, a move investors who bid up Tesla stock expected to benefit Musk's empire.

Trump and Musk, however, had a falling out early in June after Musk criticized Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, because it was projected to increase federal debt.

Trump responded to Musk's attack on Truth Social, threatening to cut federal subsidies and contracts to Musk's companies and saying the billionaire "just went CRAZY" after losing the EV mandate in the bill.

ADRIAN MARDELL, FORMER CEO, JAGUAR LAND ROVER

Trump criticized Jaguar's rebranding effort in August, calling the campaign "woke" and "stupid," and linking it to the departure of the company's CEO.

The remarks from Trump came as the British carmaker, now owned by India's Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), announced the retirement of CEO Adrian Mardell, who spent more than three decades at the company.

Jaguar last year unveiled a new logo and visual identity as part of a broader brand refresh aimed at repositioning itself as an all-electric automaker, a move that drew sharp online backlash and criticism from brand loyalists.

APPLE (AAPL.O)

Trump has repeatedly targeted Apple and its boss, Tim Cook, for making U.S.-sold iPhones outside the country and has threatened company-specific tariffs.

In May, Trump recalled after a meeting in the Qatari capital Doha, that he had confronted Cook about shifting production to India, amid the company's plans to make most of its iPhones sold in the U.S. at factories in India by the end of 2026.

Trump had said in a social media post that he told Cook "long ago" that "I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else."

Earlier this week, though, Trump announced Apple would invest an additional $100 billion in the U.S., raising Apple's total domestic commitment to $600 billion over the next four years. Cook also gave Trump a U.S.-made souvenir with a 24-karat gold base.

AMAZON.COM (AMZN.O)

Trump called Amazon's former CEO Jeff Bezos in April to complain about a news report that said the company planned to display prices showing tariffs' impact on ecommerce giant Amazon.com.

However, Amazon said it had only briefly considered listing import charges for some goods in April following Trump's tariff announcement but dropped the plan as the White House accused the company of a "hostile political act."

Trump later told reporters that Bezos had solved the problem "very quickly" and was "very nice."

BANK OF AMERICA (BAC.N) AND JPMORGAN CHASE (JPM.N)

Trump alleged BofA CEO Brian Moynihan and JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon discriminated against him and his supporters. Earlier he had said they did not provide banking services to conservatives.

"What you're doing is wrong," Trump said, in a video address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Trump did not cite evidence or specifics of any wrongdoing, in a question-and-answer session with corporate leaders and CEOs assembled on stage.

He also referenced JPMorgan's Dimon. "You and Jamie and everybody, I hope you're gonna open your bank to conservatives."

Both lenders have denied the allegations of "debanking" on multiple occasions.

WALMART (WMT.N)

Trump said in May that Walmart and China should "eat the tariffs" and not burden American shoppers, after Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the retailer could not absorb all tariff-related costs because of narrow retail margins.

"Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain. Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected," Trump said in a social media post.

While Trump did not call out McMillon personally, he publicly criticized Walmart for attributing its price hikes in May to tariffs imposed by his administration.

SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION:

The White House has said it will lead an internal review of some Smithsonian museums and exhibitions ahead of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

In an executive order in March, Trump said the institution had come under the influence of a "divisive, race-centered ideology" in recent years.

HARVARD UNIVERSITY

Trump targeted the country's oldest and richest university, canceling about $2.5 billion federal grants and mounted efforts to cut off research funding to Harvard, as a part of a larger campaign to force change at U.S. universities, which Trump says are gripped by antisemitic and "radical left" ideologies.

"We are going to be taking away Harvard's Tax Exempt Status. It's what they deserve!" Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform in May.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY

In March, the Trump administration said it was penalizing Columbia over how it handled last year's protests by canceling $400 million in federal funding.

"This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it."

Trump had said in a social media post after the arrest of a Palestinian graduate student Mahmoud Khalil played a prominent role in the protests.

Later in July, the university said it will pay over $200 million to the U.S. government in a settlement with Trump's administration.

LAW FIRM

Trump targeted law firm Perkins Coie in March with an executive order that suspended security clearances for its employees and restricted their access to federal buildings over its ties to Hillary Clinton and DEI policies.

Trump had said it was "an absolute honor to sign" the order. Trump also targeted New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in March with a similar order, which he later withdrew after striking a deal.

Law firm Covington & Burling faced Trump's presidential memorandum in February, which suspended security clearances for Peter Koski and all Covington employees who assisted former special counsel Jack Smith, who prosecuted Trump.

Covington had said it would continue representing Jack Smith despite these measures.

"We're going to continue holding the people who were responsible for the weaponization of government - who supported it - accountable," Trump had said.

