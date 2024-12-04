In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses why 2025 is set to be a consequential year for global economies, financial markets, and the precious metals prices.
Jeff explains how past actions and emerging developments will shape gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices in the coming year. He shares some of the key factors CPM Group will be looking at, including investor sentiment, central bank activity, and geopolitical uncertainty, as well as the potential recession risks and global economic uncertainty.