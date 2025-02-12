CPM Group is excited to announce the 2025 edition of our extremely popular Silver Facts and Fantasies Online Seminar.

February 26, 2024 10 AM EST

Silver is a unique metal, both as a financial asset and industrial commodity. Many investors have difficulty getting accurate information about silver, a millennia old problem that has kept investors vulnerable unnecessary losses. Silver and gold markets always have been overrun with wild rumors and conspiracy theories.

The high degree of investor secrecy about silver allows misinformation and myths to be circulated to lure investors into buying silver at inflated prices with expectations of grandiose price increases that never materialize.

However, with the right knowledge silver can deliver huge opportunities and profits.

Join CPM Group for a free presentation challenging your knowledge about silver and silver markets and gain valuable insights to help you become an informed investor.

Topics To Be Covered:

An in-depth overview of the current silver market supply, demand, inventories and price and CPM Group's projections for 2025 and beyond

The factors that affect and determine the silver price and how CPM Group tracks them

Whether there is any truth behind common silver myths, including the idea of draining the Comex, bank manipulation, and metal scarcity.

Why these myths started, and who profits from them

An explanation of above-ground refined inventories and unmined silver reserves and resources

How central banks’ currency policies and practices relate to silver

​The relationship between Comex inventories and silver prices

Q&A: Following the presentation, you will get the opportunity to ask CPM Group experts, including Jeffrey Christian, any questions you may have about silver.

Free Report: All participants will receive a complimentary copy of CPM Group's 2025 Silver Truths report, valued at $99. This report is packed with valuable information and analysis.

Don't Miss Out: Expand your knowledge and become a more informed silver market investor. Limited seats are available, so sign up now to secure your spot.

Click Here To Sign Up Now

Drive The Conversation: If you have specific topics you would like CPM to cover, let us know and we'll do our best to include them in the presentation.

Sponsorship Opportunities are still available. Find out if your company is eligible to participate, by emailing info@cpmgroup.com

Thank You To Our 2025 Sponsors, Media Partners, and Distributors

Silver Institute

Bear Creek Mining

Monex Precious Metals

Eelo Solutions Capabilities

Electrum Group of Companies

Kitco Media

Metallic Minerals

Sinda Silver

Pan American Silver

Prospector News

Silvercorp Metals

Sunshine Silver

Reyna Silver



Media Partners

Kitco

Bullion Bulletin, Foretell

Metals Daily

Glacier Publishing, The Northern Miner

Prospector News

Creamer Media, Mining Weekly

Investing News Network

Distributors

Nasdaq

Monex

FideliTrade

Ellis Martin Report

SE Asia Consulting

Intro-Act

Bloomberg, via CPM page

Goldblocx

GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd.