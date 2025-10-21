Bitcoin Technical Outlook

Yesterday’s 2.35% bounce produced a daily RSI reset but no bullish engulfing candle, unlike prior oversold recoveries on October 10 (5% bounce with bullish engulfing) and early August. This divergence from the established “bounce recipe” suggests the recent rally may lack the momentum needed to launch a sustained uptrend.

Technically, a bull flag is conceivable but weak: overhead resistance remains near $111,000, while immediate support lies under $96,000 (mid-channel low) and approximately $92,000 (October 17 pivot). A break of these levels would likely accelerate bearish sentiment. Although the daily TBO Fast line (~$107,000) offers a recovery target, Bitcoin’s close below the $106,000 “line in the sand” and its position beneath the compressed daily TBO Cloud reinforce a “strong bearish” outlook. The recent upward shift of daily TBO Support from $75,000 to $98,000 signals key pivot activity but also narrows the margin for downside containment.

Ethereum Technical Outlook

Ethereum closed below the daily TBO Cloud on Monday, confirming “strong bearish” momentum. A minor RSI reset accompanied yesterday’s rally, but daily TBO Support levels—having risen in late September—continue to be sequentially undermined as ETH tracks lower. A decisive breach below the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement on this pullback reflects deteriorating technical structure.

On the upside, a move above $4,000 would face resistance around $4,100 (daily TBO Fast). Should ETH approach that level, aggressive short positions may be warranted, with a view toward a multi-year bottom. The current pattern favors further declines rather than a sustained rebound.

Market Structure: Dominance and Stablecoins

Combined stablecoin dominance pierced daily RSI resistance on Tuesday, increasing the likelihood of continued upside for the metric. Concurrently, the daily TBO Slow line has begun to slope upward, signaling a macro shift toward bullishness in stablecoin share—traditionally a harbinger of crypto-market caution. Despite this, there are no TBT bearish divergence or TBO Close Long signals on the daily, suggesting stablecoin allocations may keep rising and potentially weigh on crypto asset prices.

Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) closed red yesterday following an altcoin-led recovery, with daily RSI forming a lower high—indicating waning BTC strength. A drop below 57% could ensue, potentially reaching lows near 42% over the next 12 months if current trajectories persist. This anticipated BTC.D decline may spur a final “alt season” rally, as traders misinterpret falling dominance as a buy signal—overlooking the growing stablecoin dominance that truly gauges market risk appetite.

Altcoin Sector Dynamics

The total crypto market cap ex-stablecoins (TOTALES) closed green but remains below the daily TBO Cloud (“strong bearish”) with no bullish engulfing pattern, marking this week’s dip as a potential setup for shorting overbought tokens. Similar conditions prevail on TOTALE50 and TOTALE100.

Conversely, the OTHERS index (smaller altcoins) printed a bullish engulfing candle despite staying under the cloud, reflecting sector-specific interest. On the 4h chart, TOTAL3ESBTC shows a flattened TBO Slow line, hinting at an early-stage recovery—though traders should await a daily TBO Close Short signal for confirmation. Noteworthy moves in privacy coins (XMR, ZEC, DCR) and dormant utility tokens (DASH, DGB, 1INCH) suggest a narrative-driven rally; yet risk management via profit-taking on interim bounces and DCA remains crucial.

TradFi and Macro Correlations

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) printed a TBO breakout above historical resistance, which may resemble a topping pattern rather than continuation given its late timing, echoing the early-2021 setup. S&P 500 futures shed their TBT bearish divergence after a modest rebound, though weekly RSI and OBV divergence hint at underlying weakness despite strong cloud support.

The VIX eased, alleviating immediate volatility concerns, while the Nikkei retraced to its daily TBO Fast line and remains above the cloud, suggesting a potential shift to bearish consolidation. The Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng recovered modestly. Gold continues in bearish consolidation within the daily TBO Cloud but is gradually building strength, reflecting broader risk-off dynamics.

