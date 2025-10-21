Introduction

Gold has advanced to around $4,162.55 an ounce, marking its strongest level since mid-November as a confluence of geopolitical stabilisation, softer U.S. economic data, and a more accommodative tone from global central banks reinforces its appeal. Smar money assess that gold has entered a macro-protective cycle—not driven by crisis conditions, but by the structural uncertainty surrounding U.S. monetary policy and the evolving peace dynamics in Eastern Europe. This transition phase, characterised by reduced geopolitical anxiety and early signs of economic fatigue in the U.S., is reshaping portfolio allocations in favour of gold as an unyielding store of value.

Geopolitical Developments Reduce Immediate Risk Premium

Recent headlines surrounding President Trump’s peace discussions on Ukraine have eased concerns around escalation. Although the absence of a final agreement keeps a portion of risk priced in, the tone of diplomacy has shifted. The President has indicated the peace process is “nearly complete,” with a potential summit involving President Trump, President Putin, and Ukrainian President-elect Zelensky being explored.

The involvement of influential figures such as Steve Witkoff underscores progress, even if nothing definitive has been secured. Markets have responded by trimming extreme geopolitical hedging, but not unwinding gold positions entirely—reflecting cautious optimism rather than a full risk-on pivot.

Monetary Dynamics: Softer U.S. Data Fuels a Dovish Bias

Gold’s break above $4,160 was strongly supported by weaker-than-expected U.S. macroeconomic data, reinforcing expectations of a shift toward monetary easing.

Key indicators include:

Retail sales: Softer growth pointed to cooling consumer momentum

Softer growth pointed to cooling consumer momentum Consumer confidence: Weakest reading since April, signalling deteriorating sentiment

Weakest reading since April, signalling deteriorating sentiment Producer Price Index: Largely in line with expectations, confirming a moderation in pipeline inflation

These signals collectively support the view that the U.S. economy is losing momentum. As a result, markets have dramatically repriced expectations for a December Federal Reserve rate cut—rising from 30% last week to 83%, based on CME FedWatch data.

Further speculation surrounds the potential appointment of Kevin Hassett as the next Fed Chair, a figure associated with lower rates and a dovish approach aligned with the President’s economic priorities. Traders will now scrutinise upcoming releases—durable goods orders and jobless claims—which, if weaker, could solidify the case for easing.

Technical Structure: Bullish Momentum Strengthens

Technically, gold’s decisive push above the psychological $4,150 level reinforces bullish momentum. The breakout aligns with UBS’s year-end projection of $4,200, with a medium-term target of $4,500 by mid-2026 should dovish fundamentals continue.

Indicators confirm strengthening momentum:

RSI: Constructive and not signalling overbought conditions

Constructive and not signalling overbought conditions MACD: Positive for the first time since early November

Positive for the first time since early November Volume: Increased institutional interest, particularly from funds seeking hedges against weakening real yields and geopolitical uncertainty

Critically, the current move does not appear speculative. Weakening real yields, a softer U.S. dollar, and diminishing expectations for further rate hikes serve as macro anchors behind the rally.

From a trading standpoint: