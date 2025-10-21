Precious metals extended their blockbuster 2025 rally on Monday, with silver leading the charge higher as disappointing manufacturing data rekindled expectations for additional Federal Reserve rate cuts and weighed on the U.S. dollar.

Silver climbed to $63.94 per ounce, gaining $2.07 or 3.35%, while gold traded around $4,323 per ounce, up modestly from Friday's close. The divergent performance compressed the gold-silver ratio to approximately 68, signaling increased capital flows into the more volatile white metal.

One catalyst for Monday's precious metals strength came from the Empire State Manufacturing Survey, which revealed a sharp deterioration in New York manufacturing activity. The headline index fell to -3.9, dramatically missing economist forecasts of 10.0 and turning negative for the first time since September.

The weak manufacturing data amplified market expectations for monetary policy easing, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold and silver. Lower interest rates historically benefit precious metals by decreasing yields on competing investments and typically weakening the dollar.

Beyond the immediate macro catalyst, silver's rally reflects deeper structural dynamics. Market analysts point to persistently tight physical inventories, particularly in industrial hubs, forcing buyers to pay significant premiums to secure immediate supply. The metal's recent addition to the U.S. critical minerals list has further underscored its strategic importance.

Industrial demand remains robust across key sectors including solar energy, electric vehicles, and data center infrastructure. This physical demand backdrop, combined with continued central bank purchases of gold and strong exchange-traded fund inflows, has created a supportive environment for precious metals throughout 2025.

Despite Monday's gains, both metals pulled back from recent record levels reached last week. Gold briefly tested above $4,300 before consolidating, while silver retreated from peaks near $65 after profit-taking by traders.

Looking ahead, market participants are closely monitoring upcoming U.S. jobs data due Tuesday and inflation figures scheduled for Thursday. These releases will provide crucial insights into the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory for 2026, which Chair Jerome Powell has indicated could include one to two additional cuts next year.

Some analysts caution that silver's valuations relative to gold appear stretched after the massive rally, potentially increasing the risk of short-term volatility or rotation between the two metals. However, the fundamental case for precious metals remains intact as investors seek alternatives to sovereign bonds and currencies amid persistent economic uncertainty.

The precious metals complex appears positioned to cap what would be gold's strongest annual performance since 1979, supported by a confluence of factors including monetary policy expectations, geopolitical tensions, and robust physical demand dynamics across both investment and industrial channels.

