Mining Equities
- Company
- Symbol
- Price
- Change
- Volume
- High
- Low
AUMB
1911 Gold Corporation
Gold
Silver
0.16 CAD
0.01
3.23 %
(EST)
Volume: 418,000
High: 0.16
Low: 0.16
FFF
55 North Mining Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.02 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 55,000
High: 0.02
Low: 0.02
JQ
79north Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.01 CAD
0.01
66.67 %
(EST)
Volume: 2,303
High: 0.01
Low: 0.01
AIS
A.I.S. Resources Limited
Gold
Battery Materials
0.04 CAD
0.01
16.67 %
(EST)
Volume: 100
High: 0.04
Low: 0.04
AME
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation
Gold
Base Metals
0.02 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 155,000
High: 0.02
Low: 0.02
ABI
Abcourt Mines Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.06 CAD
0.01
10.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 307,100
High: 0.06
Low: 0.05
ABN
Aben Resources
Gold
Silver
0.02 CAD
0.01
33.33 %
(EST)
Volume: 565,700
High: 0.02
Low: 0.02
AMQ
Abitibi Metals Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.27 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 183,000
High: 0.28
Low: 0.27
ABRA
Abrasilver Resource Corp.
Gold
Silver
2.78 CAD
0.05
1.83 %
(EST)
Volume: 144,181
High: 2.84
Low: 2.68
ADZ
Adamera Minerals Corp
Gold
Silver
0.15 CAD
0.01
3.23 %
(EST)
Volume: 30,500
High: 0.17
Low: 0.15
ADY
Adyton Resources Corporation
Gold
Base Metals
0.14 CAD
0.02
9.68 %
(EST)
Volume: 11,000
High: 0.16
Low: 0.14
AERO
Aero Energy Ltd.
Energy
Specialty Metals
0.04 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 257,000
High: 0.04
Low: 0.04
AAG
Aftermath Silver Ltd.
Gold
Silver
0.49 CAD
0.01
2.02 %
(EST)
Volume: 258,170
High: 0.50
Low: 0.48
AEM
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Gold
Silver
89.23 USD
0.63
0.71 %
(EST)
Volume: 378,285
High: 90.46
Low: 88.15
AEM
Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd
Gold
Silver
128.38 CAD
1.28
1.01 %
(EST)
Volume: 601,965
High: 129.99
Low: 126.76
AJN
Ajn Resources Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.09 CAD
0.02
21.43 %
(EST)
Volume: 2,000
High: 0.09
Low: 0.09
GRHK
Ajn Resources Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.04 CAD
0.01
14.29 %
(EST)
Volume: 600,000
High: 0.04
Low: 0.04
AGI
Alamos Gold Inc
Gold
Silver
29.03 CAD
0.44
1.54 %
(EST)
Volume: 563,678
High: 29.43
Low: 28.43
AGI
Alamos Gold Inc
Gold
Silver
20.18 USD
0.27
1.36 %
(EST)
Volume: 473,412
High: 20.49
Low: 19.78
AEMC
Alaska Energy Metals Corporation
Base Metals
0.11 CAD
0.00
1.74 %
(EST)
Volume: 500,946
High: 0.12
Low: 0.11
ALDE
Aldebaran Resources Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
1.74 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 39,700
High: 1.75
Low: 1.71
AUAU
Allegiant Gold Ltd.
Gold
Silver
0.15 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 4,500
High: 0.15
Low: 0.15
ALMA
Alma Gold Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.07 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,000
High: 0.07
Low: 0.07
AMM
Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Gold
Base Metals
0.12 CAD
0.01
7.69 %
(EST)
Volume: 3,021
High: 0.12
Low: 0.12
DEX
Almadex Minerals Ltd.
Gold
Base Metals
0.20 CAD
0.02
8.11 %
(EST)
Volume: 66,627
High: 0.20
Low: 0.20
AORO
Aloro Mining Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.01 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,000
High: 0.01
Low: 0.01
ALCU
Alpha Copper Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.23 CAD
0.02
8.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 8,789
High: 0.25
Low: 0.23
ATCU
Alta Copper Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.44 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 4,500
High: 0.44
Low: 0.43
ALTA
Altamira Gold Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.12 CAD
0.01
4.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,088
High: 0.12
Low: 0.12
AMRQ
Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Gold
Specialty Metals
2.00 CAD
0.10
5.26 %
(EST)
Volume: 57,913
High: 2.07
Low: 1.93
AMK
American Creek Resources Ltd.
Gold
Silver
0.25 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 2,500
High: 0.25
Low: 0.25
AE
American Eagle Gold Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.46 CAD
0.02
3.19 %
(EST)
Volume: 246,360
High: 0.47
Low: 0.45
LI
American Lithium Corp
Battery Materials
Energy
0.54 CAD
0.04
6.90 %
(EST)
Volume: 225,023
High: 0.58
Low: 0.54
USGDF
American Pacific Mining Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.17 USD
0.01
3.23 %
(EST)
Volume: 67,455
High: 0.17
Low: 0.16
AMX
Amex Exploration Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
1.06 CAD
0.01
0.94 %
(EST)
Volume: 95,067
High: 1.07
Low: 1.05
APM
Andean Precious Metals Corp.
Silver
1.55 CAD
0.03
1.97 %
(EST)
Volume: 107,541
High: 1.56
Low: 1.46
AWM
Angel Wing Metals Inc
Gold
Silver
0.07 CAD
0.01
8.33 %
(EST)
Volume: 10,000
High: 0.07
Low: 0.07
ANK
Angkor Resources Corp.
Gold
Energy
0.10 CAD
0.01
5.56 %
(EST)
Volume: 38,000
High: 0.10
Low: 0.09
ANG
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd
Gold
Silver
51,848.00 ZAC
277.00
0.53 %
(EST)
Volume: 304,892
High: 52,163.00
Low: 51,380.00
AU
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd
Gold
Silver
27.95 USD
0.01
0.04 %
(EST)
Volume: 579,572
High: 28.72
Low: 27.91
GUS
Angus Gold Inc.
Gold
Silver
0.45 CAD
0.01
2.17 %
(EST)
Volume: 6,000
High: 0.45
Low: 0.44
ANTL
Antler Gold Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.05 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 31,000
High: 0.05
Low: 0.05
APX
Apex Resources Inc.
Gold
Silver
0.07 CAD
0.01
7.14 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,000
High: 0.07
Low: 0.07
APGO
Apollo Silver Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.23 CAD
0.01
2.17 %
(EST)
Volume: 395,011
High: 0.23
Low: 0.21
ABR
Arbor Metals Corp.
Gold
Battery Materials
0.47 CAD
0.38
44.64 %
(EST)
Volume: 804,093
High: 0.69
Low: 0.45
RCHR
Archer Exploration Corp.
Base Metals
0.25 CAD
0.01
2.04 %
(EST)
Volume: 10,000
High: 0.25
Low: 0.25
ARQ
Argo Gold Inc.
Gold
Battery Materials
0.08 CAD
0.01
5.88 %
(EST)
Volume: 12,000
High: 0.08
Low: 0.08
ARIS
Aris Mining Corporation
Gold
Silver
5.28 CAD
0.06
1.12 %
(EST)
Volume: 165,728
High: 5.36
Low: 5.21
ARMN
Aris Mining Corporation
Gold
Silver
3.66 USD
0.05
1.35 %
(EST)
Volume: 23,375
High: 3.73
Low: 3.63
AZS
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
Gold
Silver
0.51 CAD
0.02
4.08 %
(EST)
Volume: 30,789
High: 0.51
Low: 0.50
AMC
Arizona Metals Corp.
Base Metals
1.52 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 148,152
High: 1.55
Low: 1.51
ARTG
Artemis Gold Inc.
Gold
Silver
15.59 CAD
0.15
0.97 %
(EST)
Volume: 113,526
High: 15.69
Low: 15.24
AOT
Ascot Resources Ltd.
Gold
Silver
0.21 CAD
0.01
3.67 %
(EST)
Volume: 819,820
High: 0.22
Low: 0.21
BAY
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.
Base Metals
0.07 CAD
0.01
8.33 %
(EST)
Volume: 131,000
High: 0.07
Low: 0.06
ATX
Atex Resources Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
1.65 CAD
0.03
1.85 %
(EST)
Volume: 2,185,090
High: 1.73
Low: 1.58
AHNR
Athena Gold Corporation
Gold
Silver
0.04 USD
0.00
5.41 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,900
High: 0.04
Low: 0.04
ATHA
Athena Gold Corporation
Gold
Silver
0.05 CAD
0.01
11.11 %
(EST)
Volume: 81,000
High: 0.05
Low: 0.05
AAN
Aton Resources Inc.
Gold
0.18 CAD
0.01
2.86 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,000
High: 0.18
Low: 0.18
G
Augusta Gold Corp.
Gold
Silver
1.23 CAD
0.03
2.50 %
(EST)
Volume: 15,200
High: 1.23
Low: 1.19
AUQ
Auq Gold Mining Inc.
Gold
Silver
0.20 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 102,000
High: 0.20
Low: 0.19
ORA
Aura Minerals Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
17.90 CAD
0.06
0.34 %
(EST)
Volume: 65,002
High: 18.07
Low: 17.68
ARU
Aurania Resources Ltd.
Gold
Base Metals
0.36 CAD
0.01
1.43 %
(EST)
Volume: 6,582
High: 0.37
Low: 0.36
AU
Aurion Resources Ltd.
Gold
Base Metals
0.62 CAD
0.02
3.33 %
(EST)
Volume: 44,500
High: 0.62
Low: 0.60
AUST
Austin Gold Corp.
Gold
Silver
1.25 USD
0.04
3.30 %
(EST)
Volume: 28,438
High: 1.34
Low: 1.24
AGLD
Austral Gold Limited
Gold
Silver
0.04 CAD
0.01
12.50 %
(EST)
Volume: 34,000
High: 0.04
Low: 0.04
AGC
Avanti Gold Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.04 CAD
0.01
14.29 %
(EST)
Volume: 110,170
High: 0.04
Low: 0.04
AVG
Avidian Gold Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.10 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 50
High: 0.10
Low: 0.10
ASM
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.
Gold
Silver
1.62 CAD
0.04
2.41 %
(EST)
Volume: 60,488
High: 1.66
Low: 1.59
ASM
Avino Silver & Gold Mins Ltd
Gold
Silver
1.14 USD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 53,580
High: 1.17
Low: 1.11
ARIC
Awale Resources Limited
Gold
Base Metals
0.46 CAD
0.01
1.07 %
(EST)
Volume: 16,500
High: 0.48
Low: 0.46
AYA
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Gold
Silver
11.43 CAD
0.09
0.79 %
(EST)
Volume: 572,782
High: 11.59
Low: 11.01
AZM
Azimut Exploration Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.65 CAD
0.01
1.52 %
(EST)
Volume: 22,700
High: 0.66
Low: 0.64
AZT
Aztec Minerals Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.24 CAD
0.03
11.90 %
(EST)
Volume: 117,450
High: 0.24
Low: 0.21
AMZ
Azucar Minerals Ltd.
Gold
Base Metals
0.03 CAD
0.01
16.67 %
(EST)
Volume: 2,000
High: 0.03
Low: 0.03
BTO
B2gold Corp
Gold
Silver
3.47 CAD
0.01
0.29 %
(EST)
Volume: 3,087,665
High: 3.55
Low: 3.45
BTG
B2gold Corp.
Gold
Silver
2.41 USD
0.01
0.21 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,576,708
High: 2.47
Low: 2.40
BYN
Banyan Gold Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.20 CAD
0.01
2.56 %
(EST)
Volume: 115,000
High: 0.21
Low: 0.20
BYAGF
Banyan Gold Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.14 USD
0.01
7.59 %
(EST)
Volume: 171,705
High: 0.14
Low: 0.14
BGS
Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc.
Gold
Silver
0.02 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,000
High: 0.02
Low: 0.02
BRYGF
Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc.
Gold
Silver
0.01 USD
0.00
42.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 30,000
High: 0.01
Low: 0.00
GOLD
Barrick Gold Corp
Gold
Silver
15.77 USD
0.21
1.31 %
(EST)
Volume: 2,921,546
High: 16.06
Low: 15.74
ABX
Barrick Gold Corp
Gold
Silver
22.66 CAD
0.24
1.05 %
(EST)
Volume: 2,110,119
High: 23.17
Low: 22.63
ABX
Barrick Gold Corporation
Gold
Silver
Specialty Metals
27.40 CAD
0.51
1.90 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,175,132
High: 27.61
Low: 27.01
BARU
Baru Gold Corporation
Gold
Silver
0.07 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 39,000
High: 0.07
Low: 0.06
BAT
Batero Gold Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.03 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 460
High: 0.03
Low: 0.03
BMV
Bathurst Metals Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.05 CAD
0.01
28.57 %
(EST)
Volume: 52,000
High: 0.05
Low: 0.04
BHS
Bayhorse Silver Inc.
Silver
Base Metals
0.06 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,000
High: 0.06
Low: 0.06
BCM
Bear Creek Mining Corp
Gold
Silver
0.38 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 26,450
High: 0.39
Low: 0.38
BFM
Bedford Metals Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.48 CAD
0.02
3.26 %
(EST)
Volume: 21,262
High: 0.48
Low: 0.47
BEA
Belmont Resources Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.02 CAD
0.01
20.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 15,396
High: 0.03
Low: 0.02
BSX
Belo Sun Mining Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.09 CAD
0.01
5.56 %
(EST)
Volume: 405,664
High: 0.09
Low: 0.08
BEX
Benton Resources Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.10 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 70,000
High: 0.11
Low: 0.10
BZ
Benz Mining Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.36 CAD
0.02
4.41 %
(EST)
Volume: 49,000
High: 0.36
Low: 0.35
BST
Bessor Minerals Inc
Base Metals
0.03 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 12,000
High: 0.03
Low: 0.03
BG
Big Gold Inc.
Gold
Silver
0.03 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 13,000
High: 0.04
Low: 0.03
BRAU
Big Ridge Gold Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.09 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 108,000
High: 0.09
Low: 0.09
BIGT
Big Tree Carbon Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.02 CAD
0.01
25.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 10,000
High: 0.02
Low: 0.02
BMM
Black Mammoth Metals Corporation
Gold
Silver
1.35 CAD
0.03
2.17 %
(EST)
Volume: 5,800
High: 1.35
Low: 1.20
BRC
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.41 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 243,535
High: 0.42
Low: 0.40
BKRRF
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.29 USD
0.01
2.18 %
(EST)
Volume: 298,031
High: 0.29
Low: 0.28
BAG
Blende Silver Corp.
Silver
Base Metals
0.02 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 20,000
High: 0.02
Low: 0.02
BAU
Blue Star Gold Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.05 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 284,000
High: 0.06
Low: 0.05
BSR
Bluestone Resources Inc.
Gold
Silver
0.31 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 90,830
High: 0.31
Low: 0.31
BMEX
Bmex Gold Inc.
Gold
Silver
0.16 CAD
0.01
3.33 %
(EST)
Volume: 100
High: 0.16
Low: 0.16
BOL
Bold Ventures Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.05 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,000
High: 0.05
Low: 0.05
BTR
Bonterra Resources Inc.
Gold
Silver
0.20 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 48,500
High: 0.22
Low: 0.20
BONE
Boron One Holdings Inc.
Battery Materials
Specialty Metals
0.06 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 4,000
High: 0.06
Low: 0.06
BVA
Bravada Gold Corporation
Gold
Silver
0.02 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 64,000
High: 0.02
Low: 0.02
BBB
Brixton Metals
Gold
Silver
0.06 CAD
0.01
9.09 %
(EST)
Volume: 7,745
High: 0.06
Low: 0.06
BRW
Brunswick Exploration Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.15 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 74,666
High: 0.15
Low: 0.15
BTU
Btu Metals Corp.
Base Metals
Battery Materials
0.03 CAD
0.01
25.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 810,000
High: 0.03
Low: 0.02
BGD
Bullion Gold Resources Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.06 CAD
0.01
9.09 %
(EST)
Volume: 4,720
High: 0.06
Low: 0.05
BNKR
Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.17 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 114,894
High: 0.17
Low: 0.17
BWR
Bwr Exploration Inc.
Silver
Base Metals
0.01 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 25,000
High: 0.01
Low: 0.01
CTCGF
C2c Gold Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.13 USD
0.01
3.70 %
(EST)
Volume: 20,000
High: 0.13
Low: 0.13
CTOC
C2c Gold Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.13 CAD
0.01
3.70 %
(EST)
Volume: 20,000
High: 0.13
Low: 0.13
CBR
Cabral Gold Ltd.
Gold
Silver
0.25 CAD
0.01
2.08 %
(EST)
Volume: 19,900
High: 0.25
Low: 0.25
CMCL
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Gold
Silver
9.52 USD
0.13
1.35 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,726
High: 9.70
Low: 9.49
CXB
Calibre Mining Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
2.44 CAD
0.02
0.83 %
(EST)
Volume: 2,773,533
High: 2.51
Low: 2.37
CNC
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
Base Metals
Battery Materials
0.82 CAD
0.03
3.53 %
(EST)
Volume: 139,825
High: 0.86
Low: 0.82
CCMI
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc
Base Metals
0.04 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 258,851
High: 0.05
Low: 0.04
CGC
Canadian Gold Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.16 CAD
0.01
3.12 %
(EST)
Volume: 23,000
High: 0.16
Low: 0.16
CME
Canadian Metals Inc.
Base Metals
Specialty Metals
0.05 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 2,000
High: 0.05
Low: 0.05
CCM
Canagold Resources Ltd.
Gold
Silver
0.30 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 2,000
High: 0.30
Low: 0.30
CAND
Candelaria Mining Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.01 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,000
High: 0.01
Low: 0.01
CANX
Canex Metals Inc.
Gold
Silver
0.04 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,000
High: 0.04
Low: 0.04
CLV
Canoe Mining Ventures Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.04 CAD
0.02
30.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 27,000
High: 0.04
Low: 0.04
CTM
Canterra Minerals Corporation
Gold
0.09 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 68,000
High: 0.09
Low: 0.09
CMIL
Capella Minerals Limited
Gold
Base Metals
0.04 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 6,725
High: 0.04
Low: 0.04
CAPT
Capitan Silver Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.37 CAD
0.04
8.64 %
(EST)
Volume: 92,040
High: 0.41
Low: 0.37
CRB
Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd.
Gold
Base Metals
0.05 CAD
0.01
12.50 %
(EST)
Volume: 39,000
High: 0.05
Low: 0.04
CGD
Carlin Gold Corporation
Gold
Base Metals
0.15 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 10,000
High: 0.15
Low: 0.15
CCC
Carlyle Commodities Corp.
Gold
Base Metals
0.02 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 21,034
High: 0.03
Low: 0.02
RUSH
Carolina Rush Corporation
Gold
Base Metals
0.07 CAD
0.01
7.69 %
(EST)
Volume: 9,090
High: 0.07
Low: 0.07
ECR
Cartier Resources Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.09 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 168,388
High: 0.09
Low: 0.09
CSS
Cascada Silver Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.04 CAD
0.01
11.11 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,207,351
High: 0.05
Low: 0.04
CAM
Cascadia Minerals Ltd.
Gold
Silver
0.10 CAD
0.01
5.56 %
(EST)
Volume: 10,540
High: 0.10
Low: 0.09
GLDC
Cassiar Gold Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.20 CAD
0.02
11.11 %
(EST)
Volume: 185,500
High: 0.20
Low: 0.18
CGLCF
Cassiar Gold Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.14 USD
0.01
5.25 %
(EST)
Volume: 230,842
High: 0.14
Low: 0.12
CDN
Cdn Maverick Capital Corp.
Battery Materials
Rare Earth
0.15 CAD
0.02
9.09 %
(EST)
Volume: 6,300
High: 0.16
Low: 0.15
CEE
Centamin Plc
Gold
Silver
2.48 CAD
0.10
3.88 %
(EST)
Volume: 5,300
High: 2.56
Low: 2.48
CG
Centerra Gold Inc
Gold
Base Metals
8.72 CAD
0.09
1.04 %
(EST)
Volume: 736,773
High: 8.88
Low: 8.53
CGAU
Centerra Gold Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
6.06 USD
0.03
0.50 %
(EST)
Volume: 66,430
High: 6.18
Low: 5.93
CIO
Central Iron Ore Limited
Gold
Base Metals
0.08 CAD
0.02
25.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 69
High: 0.08
Low: 0.08
CDPR
Cerro De Pasco Resources Inc.
Silver
Base Metals
0.30 CAD
0.02
5.36 %
(EST)
Volume: 273,470
High: 0.30
Low: 0.27
CEG
Cerro Grande Mining Corporation
Gold
Base Metals
0.01 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,850
High: 0.01
Low: 0.01
LTHM
Champion Electric Metals Inc.
Battery Materials
Specialty Metals
0.02 CAD
0.01
50.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 96,000
High: 0.02
Low: 0.01
CKG
Chesapeake Gold Corp.
Gold
Silver
1.36 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 9,067
High: 1.42
Low: 1.36
CBG
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
Gold
Base Metals
0.15 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 4,800
High: 0.17
Low: 0.15
CGG
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.
Gold
Base Metals
7.91 CAD
0.02
0.25 %
(EST)
Volume: 9,617
High: 7.95
Low: 7.90
CMET
Clarity Metals Corp.
Base Metals
Battery Materials
0.03 CAD
0.01
16.67 %
(EST)
Volume: 46,669
High: 0.03
Low: 0.03
CXC
Cmx Gold & Silver Corp.
Gold
Silver
0.09 CAD
0.02
15.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 1,443
High: 0.09
Low: 0.09
CDE
Coeur Mining Inc
Gold
Silver
6.36 USD
0.01
0.16 %
(EST)
Volume: 970,488
High: 6.54
Low: 6.26
CBI
Colibri Resource Corporation
Gold
Silver
0.03 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 2
High: 0.03
Low: 0.03
CNL
Collective Mining Ltd.
Gold
Base Metals
6.87 CAD
0.06
0.87 %
(EST)
Volume: 56,350
High: 6.98
Low: 6.73
CLIC
Comet Lithium Corporation
Battery Materials
0.20 CAD
0.03
13.04 %
(EST)
Volume: 24,500
High: 0.21
Low: 0.20
CMD
Commander Resources Ltd.
Gold
Base Metals
0.08 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 103,000
High: 0.08
Low: 0.08
BVN
Compania De Minas Buenaventura
Gold
Silver
13.01 USD
0.03
0.23 %
(EST)
Volume: 188,906
High: 13.18
Low: 12.77
CVB
Compass Gold Corporation
Gold
Silver
0.19 CAD
0.02
7.50 %
(EST)
Volume: 23,000
High: 0.20
Low: 0.19
CSL
Comstock Metals Ltd.
Gold
Silver
0.03 CAD
0.00
0.00 %
(EST)
Volume: 9,000
High: 0.03
Low: 0.03
COG
Condor Gold Plc
Gold
Silver
0.56 CAD