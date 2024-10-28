Oct 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell slightly on Monday as losses in crude prices were limited by Wall Street futures, while investors awaited major corporate earnings and economic data later this week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.07% at 6:22 a.m. ET (10:22 GMT).

Canada's energy sector could witness a dramatic fall as oil prices plunged more than 6% after Israel's limited retaliatory strike against Iran did not disrupt energy supplies.

The materials sector could take its cues from gold prices, which edged lower on firmer dollar and Treasury yields, and copper prices that slipped on demand worries from China.

Wall Street futures surged as S&P 500 E-minis and Nasdaq 100 E-minis rose 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

The TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), ended lower on Friday for a fifth straight session, hit by losses in real estate and consumer discretionary sectors, while also posting a 1.45% weekly decline.

On Monday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to speak at The Logic Summit conference at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Investors will look for major North American corporate earnings and economic data later this week.

Quarterly earnings from megacaps such as Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Apple (AAPL.O), and Microsoft (MSFT.O), will steal the spotlight, while domestic investors will also monitor results from Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), and Enbridge (ENB.TO), opens new tab.

October U.S. nonfarm payrolls and Canada's August gross domestic product reports could also affect the markets.

The U.S. presidential election has entered its final stretch and market bets have been favoring a second Donald Trump administration in recent weeks.

In corporate news, forest products company Canfor (CFP.TO), reported its third-quarter results on Friday.

COMMODITIES

Gold : $2,720.00; -0.7%

US crude : $67.21; -6.4%

Brent crude : $71.37; -6.2%

($1 = 1.3894 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Nikhil Sharma; Editing by Shreya Biswas