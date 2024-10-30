CPM Group is excited to invite you to join our 2023 Gold Market Outlook Seminar and Yearbook Launch.

In 2022, the price of gold experienced a dramatic increase, reaching unprecedented heights before undergoing a substantial drop, perplexing many bullish observers. During the 2022 Gold Market Outlook seminar and 2022 Gold Yearbook, CPM Group projected this price fluctuation.

In our upcoming 2023 Gold Market Outlook and Yearbook launch, CPM Group's analysts will review the reasons behind these price movements, and what industry participants need to anticipate in 2023.

CPM Group will also discuss many of the trends and indicators that CPM Group analysts will be following in 2023, Including:

The continued war between Russia and Ukraine, and the increased friction between the US, Russia, and their allies.

The continuing issues caused by inflation

The Federal Reserve Interest Rate hikes, whether they will continue or taper off.

Liquidity Reduction and market making capacity in the gold market

The more intense use of gold exchange traded funds by bullion banks has continued

Investor demand for both physical gold and gold derivatives

Central Bank Gold Buying

The impact of inaccurate and misleading information, statistics, and commentary on gold investment.

And Much More

Q&A: All of these are analyzed and explained in the Gold Yearbook 2023and will be discussed in the Briefing. An expanded period for questions and answers will be available given the tremendous cyclical and secular changes that have been occurring in the gold market.

Don't Miss Out: Expand your knowledge and become a more informed gold market investor. Limited seats are available, so sign up now to secure your spot.

Click Here To Register