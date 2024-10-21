CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp

Prices as of 11:35 a.m. EDT 21 October 2024 $2,737.85 (Basis the December 2024 Comex contract



Recommendation: Buy



Initial Target Price / Range: $2,800



Initial Timeframe: 21 October 2024 to 8 November 2024

Stop Loss: $2,680

Gold prices broke above $2,750 this morning. Elevated U.S. and international political risks have been driving gold prices higher in recent days. The U.S. dollar and gold’s simultaneous ascent at this time is a telltale sign of such safe haven demand. The upcoming U.S. election and heightening risks in the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine should prevent any strong pull back in gold prices. That said, gold prices are beginning to get a bit overbought at this time, which could cause small pullbacks, which may be used as buying opportunities.

CPM expects gold prices to remain strong in the face of these ongoing developments.

NOTE: With this issue CPM is adding Stoploss levels to its Trade Recommendations. CPM has tracked the hypothetical returns of its Gold Trade Recommendations since 2018 with and without Stoploss levels added to them. The use of stoploss levels significantly improves the hypothetical returns.



Notes:

Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.



Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.



CPM's preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.