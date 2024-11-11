November 25th, 2024 2 PM EST

Silver is a unique metal, both as a financial asset and industrial commodity. Many investors have difficulty getting accurate information about silver, a millennia old problem that has kept investors vulnerable to unnecessary losses.

The high degree of investor secrecy about silver allows misinformation and myths to be circulated to lure investors into buying silver at inflated prices with expectations of grandiose price increases that never materialize.

However, with the right knowledge silver can deliver huge opportunities and profits.

Join Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group and Lon Shaver of Silvercorp for a moderated discussion about the silver market, ways investors can participate in it, and why now is the time to invest.

Topics Covered:

– An in-depth overview of the current silver market and CPM Group’s projections for 2024 and beyond

– The factors affecting the price of silver and how CPM Group tracks them.

– The Role Of Silver Fabrication Demand

– Misinformation, and why it is so detrimental to the market

This Online Seminar is sponsored by Silvercorp, one of the premier silver mining companies. We would like to thank Silvercorp for making this paid CPM Group research available free of charge.



Silvercorp offers investors exposure to silver production through its enhanced leverage to the metal. The Company’s mines have been consistently profitable, further bolstered by rising silver prices.