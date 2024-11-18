S&P 500 offered a great intraday reversal yesterday, and now I‘ll present analysis I sent to clients before the opening bell – this will cast best light on how I was able to capture in intraday terms fine gains for them. Quoting yesterday‘s daily premium analytics alongside the chart given:

(…) Sectorally, the encouraging bottoming signs are there, whether tech kicks in or not yet. The key demarcation line is in the mid 5,870s – with breaking below (or conversely remaining above) the largest hourly green candle during yesterday‘s regular session providing the key sign as regards the daily outlook. Thus far, I don‘t have bullish conviction that the bottom is truly in (trappy session ahead) – the index looks forming a bear flag / pennant.

The fact of still elusive Bitcoin correction coupled with flows into my key sectors on that day‘s watch, is what drove the switch to long bias almost into the closing bell.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) – combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel, and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter.

Let‘s mve right into the charts (all courtesy of www.stockcharts.com) – today‘s full scale article contains 3 more of them, with commentaries.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

Gold, Silver and Miners



Sideways, at best sideways day ahead in gold, and I‘m looking for the risk-off echo of yesterday to catch up with silver, and keep a lid on copper (the red metal will be inspired to move more alongside oil today).

Thank you for having read today‘s free analysis, which is a small part of my site‘s daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates. Forget not the lively intraday Telegram channels for indices, stocks, gold and oil - here is how you can join any advantageous combination of these.

Go beyond the free Monica‘s Insider Club serving instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing – such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

