CPM Group's 2025 Gold Market Outlook Seminar and Yearbook Launch

March 25th 10 AM EST

CPM Group is excited to invite you to join our 2025 Gold Market Outlook Seminar and Yearbook Launch.

In 2024, the price of gold experienced a dramatic increase, reaching unprecedented heights before undergoing a substantial drop, perplexing many bullish observers. During the 2024 Gold Market Outlook seminar and in CPM’s 2024 Gold Yearbook, CPM Group projected this price fluctuations.

In our upcoming 2025 Gold Market Outlook and Yearbook launch, CPM Group's analysts will review the reasons behind these price movements, and what industry participants need to anticipate in 2025.

CPM Group will also discuss many of the trends and indicators that CPM Group analysts will be following in 2025, Including:

The continued war between Russia and Ukraine, and the increased frictions between the U.S., Russia, and their allies.

The continuing issues caused by inflation and slowing economic growth in the U.S. and worldwide.

The Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and then reductions, and the likely course for interest rates in 2025 and beyond.

Liquidity reduction and market making capacity in the gold market.

The more intense use of gold exchange traded funds by bullion banks has continued.

Investor demand for both physical gold and gold derivatives.

Central Bank Gold Buying … And Selling.

The impact of inaccurate and misleading information, statistics, and commentary on gold investment.

And Much More

Q&A: All of these are analyzed and explained in the Gold Yearbook 2025 and will be discussed in the Briefing. An expanded period for questions and answers will be available given the tremendous cyclical and secular changes that have been occurring in the gold market.

