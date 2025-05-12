CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp



Prices as of 10.30 a.m. EDT 10 July 2025 $3,328.50 (Basis the August 2025 Comex contract).



Recommendation: Buy



Initial Target Price / Range: $3,375



Initial Timeframe: 11 July 2025 to 1 August 2025



Stop Loss: N/A



CPM’s most recent Gold Trade Recommendation was a Buy recommendation on 24 June. Gold was $3,337.80 and CPM projected a rise in prices. Instead, gold sold off on an intraday basis to $3,250.50 on 30 June before recovering to $3,376 on 3 July. It has been consolidating since that time.

An argument can be made to stand aside waiting for greater political and economic clarity. Indeed, many in the market have done exactly that.

This is a seasonally weak period for gold demand and prices, and the continued unpredictable vacillations of the U.S. Administration has led financial markets to shift more to a wait-and-see posture.

That said, longer term CPM still expects higher gold prices. Another move to $3,375 over the remainder of July is easily possible. A stronger increase, to CPM’s past $3,425 ultra short term upside target, is possible, although it may not happen yet in July.



Notes:

Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.



Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.



CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.