CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp



Prices as of 1:00 p.m. EDT 18 July 2025 $3,363.50 (Basis the August 2025 Comex contra



Recommendation: Buy



Initial Target Price / Range: $3,425



Initial Timeframe: 18 July 2025 to 5 August 20



Stop Loss: N/A



CPM’s most recent Gold Trade Recommendation was a Buy recommendation on 10 July. Gold was $3,328.50 and CPM projected a rise in prices with an initial target of $3,375. We added that “A stronger increase, to CPM’s past $3,425 ultra short-term upside target, is possible, although it may not happen yet in July.”

Gold exceeded $3,375 the next day, touching $3,381.60. It has traded between $3,326.10 and $3,389.30 in the ensuing six trading days.

Gold prices may continue to trade between $3,320 and $3,400 over the next several trading days, but CPM anticipates a move above $3,400 back toward $3,425 or higher between now and the middle of August.



CPM has one-month, three-month ranges and eight-quarter quarterly price projections with greater discussion of the factors behind CPM’s analyses provided in CPM’s monthly subscription service, the Precious Metals Advisory.

While short-term trade recommendations provide high risk – high reward opportunities for investors, it is difficult to capture the complex web of factors affecting precious metals prices and the nuanced CPM analyses of these factors that goes into our firm’s price projections. In addition to these short-term outlooks, CPM Group provides clients enhanced trade recommendations that include one and three month price projections, as part of our Retail Investor Program. Contact CPM at info@cpmgroup.com for details.

Notes:

Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.



Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.



CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.