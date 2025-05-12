2025 Platinum Group Metals Outlook

Release of CPM’s 2025 Platinum Group Metals Yearbook

Live Webcast 29 July 2025

10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EDT

10:00 - 11:00 Live briefing

11:00 - 11:30 Q&A

You are invited to attend CPM Group's 2025 Platinum Group Metals Online Seminar

Click Here To Sign-up Now

The platinum group metals markets have continued to confound any number of market participants and observers. Platinum and Palladium prices have moved lower over the past year, before surging forward again in June. Rhodium prices have come back down, as CPM had suggested. CPM Group will provide a review of what is affecting these markets; as well as some of our market expectations for the rest of 2025.

In a tradition going back to 1981 CPM Group has provided the most comprehensive PGM market coverage both through our annual Platinum Group Metals Yearbooks and presentations.

CPM Group’s 2025 Platinum Group Metals Market Briefing and Yearbook address what really is happening in the platinum, palladium, rhodium, and minor PGM markets with the most comprehensive, unbiased, authoritative, and credible statistics and analysis.

The PGM Market Outlook will cover the following topics.

The factors that drove PGM price movement in 2024 and into 2025

Conditions in the auto industry’s impact on PGM demand and prices

The impact of the shift from palladium to platinum in auto catalysts

The impact now and in the future of the shift to EVs

Accurate assessments of the platinum and palladium surpluses of new supply over fabrication demand

Above ground inventories discussion

Trends in investment demand for physical metal

The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

CPM Group provides a thorough review of PGM market trends and fundamentals, with in-depth analyses and statistics on mine production, secondary recovery from scrap, fabrication demand, inventories, futures and options market information, investment demand, and prices.

This year’s briefing will include Jeffrey M. Christian and Rohit Savant of CPM from New York. The Chinese language version will be released later this year.

Click Here To Register For The 2025 Platinum Group Metals Market Forecast Online Presentation.

We would like to thank our Sponsors and Partners

Kitco

Korelin Economics Report

Stillwater Critical Minerals

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc.

Kitco Metals Inc.

Monex Precious Metals

Sabin Metals Group of Companies

Partners on the Chinese Language Edition

China Gold Association

China National Gold Group Corporation

Pre-order The 2025 CPM Platinum Group Metals Yearbook Here

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. If you are interested in sponsoring CPM Group's Platinum Group Metals Yearbook 2025, please contact Elliot Kalson at ekalson@cpmgroup.com.