CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp

Prices as of 11:31 a.m. EDT 8 September 2025 $3,674.80 (Basis the December 2025 Comex contract).



Recommendation: Buy



Initial Target Price / Range: $3,700



Initial Timeframe: 8 September 2025 to 12 September 2025



Stop Loss: $3,630



Gold prices set a new record high price today, $3,685.70. Prices have eased since then but remain in an uptrend.



Market participants appear to be reluctant to be short gold and appear to be establishing long positions when there are price dips. This suggests gold could continue to set record highs this week.



The same political, economic, and financial concerns mentioned in the previous Trade Recommendations and in CPM reports continue to support gold prices higher. This said, there is potential for a sell-off. If U.S. inflation data, due for release later this week, comes in stronger than expected it could be the trigger for such a sell-off. Much of the gains have been premised on expectations of lower rates, and a higher inflation reading would act as a dampener on these expectations. This could result in a short-term shallow decline, with inflation itself, coupled with numerous other political and economic factors acting as good reasons for investors to buy the dip. Furthermore, when prices rise so sharply there is bound to be a correction. This is why the stop loss is moved higher as gold prices rise, so not to lose the gains made in the uptrend.



Notes:



Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.



Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.



CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.