CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp

Prices as of 10:44 a.m. EDT 11 September 2025 $3,671.50 (Basis the December 2025 Comex contract).



Recommendation: Buy



Initial Target Price / Range: $3,710



Initial Timeframe: 11 September 2025 to 19 September 2025



Stop Loss: $3,650



Gold prices reached a record $3,715.20 on 9 September before retreating. There was an expectation that gold prices could move higher as inflation data for the U.S. was expected to rise, but the increase matched market expectations, dulling price moves.



Prices appear to be holding up above $3,650. In CPM’s view it is more likely that prices continue to move higher despite gold already near record levels. The concerns about financial, economic, and political conditions continue to keep investors interested in gold.



This said, there remains scope for profit-taking, which has the potential to heavily weigh on prices. A break below support levels could push prices perhaps $50 to $100 lower. This said, it is difficult to see this scenario at least heading into the weekend, where market participants seem to not want to be caught short given the political events that can occur when markets are closed.



CPM has one-month, three-month ranges and eight-quarter quarterly price projections with greater discussion of the factors behind CPM’s analyses provided in CPM’s monthly subscription service, the Precious Metals Advisory.

While short-term trade recommendations provide high risk – high reward opportunities for investors, it is difficult to capture the complex web of factors affecting precious metals prices and the nuanced CPM analyses of these factors that goes into our firm’s price projections. In addition to these short-term outlooks, CPM Group provides clients enhanced trade recommendations that include one and three month price projections, as part of our Retail Investor Program. Contact CPM at info@cpmgroup.com for details.



Notes:



Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.



Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.



CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.