CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp

Prices as of 10:53 a.m. EDT 1 October 2025 $3,896.40 (Basis the December 2025 Comex contract).



Recommendation: Buy



Initial Target Price / Range: $3,950



Initial Timeframe: 1 October 2025 to 10 October 2025



Stop Loss: $3,860



Gold prices rose above $3,900 this morning to touch $3,922.70 for the December Comex futures contract. A wide range of political and economic issues are confronting financial markets.



Gold and silver are rising, but so too are equities, copper, and other things that tend to rise on economic strength. The market’s message appears to be that it sees some continuing economic strength (ergo buying equities, copper) but there are a lot of serious longer term concerns (thus the demand for gold and silver).



Given the state of political developments, investors reasonably should expect higher prices, if not in the next week or two, in the longer run.



CPM has one-month, three-month ranges and eight-quarter quarterly price projections with greater discussion of the factors behind CPM’s analyses provided in CPM’s monthly subscription service, the Precious Metals Advisory.

While short-term trade recommendations provide high risk – high reward opportunities for investors, it is difficult to capture the complex web of factors affecting precious metals prices and the nuanced CPM analyses of these factors that goes into our firm’s price projections. In addition to these short-term outlooks, CPM Group provides clients enhanced trade recommendations that include one and three month price projections, as part of our Retail Investor Program. Contact CPM at info@cpmgroup.com for details.



Notes:



Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.



Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.



CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.