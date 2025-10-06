CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp

Prices as of 12:32 p.m. EDT 8 October 2025 $4,076.60 (Basis the December 2025 Comex contract).

Recommendation: Buy

Initial Target Price / Range: $4,150

Initial Timeframe: 8 October 2025 to 22 October 2025

Stop Loss: $4,000

Gold prices continue to set record highs, with this week marking the sixth consecutive week of record prices. Not much has changed in terms of the political, economic, and financial landscape. There appears to be more investors piling into gold week to week. Market participants suggest the probability for a U.S. recession has declined somewhat due to declining interest rates, what many saw as a preemptive move to reduce uncertainty and spur growth by the Fed. Declining interest rates are typically supportive of gold while lower rates can also weigh on the U.S. dollar.

It would not be surprising to continue to see gold prices set record highs over the next few weeks. This said, profit-taking and a potential break below support levels could push gold sharply lower, potentially by a few hundred dollars. A nimble trader could also profit from the downside if prices turn. In the meantime, one would not want to get in front of the current upward momentum.

CPM has one-month, three-month ranges and eight-quarter quarterly price projections with greater discussion of the factors behind CPM’s analyses provided in CPM’s monthly subscription service, the Precious Metals Advisory.

While short-term trade recommendations provide high risk – high reward opportunities for investors, it is difficult to capture the complex web of factors affecting precious metals prices and the nuanced CPM analyses of these factors that goes into our firm’s price projections. In addition to these short-term outlooks, CPM Group provides clients enhanced trade recommendations that include one and three month price projections, as part of our Retail Investor Program. Contact CPM at info@cpmgroup.com for details.

Notes:

Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.

Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.

CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.