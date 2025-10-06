CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp

Prices as of 2:22 p.m. EDT 16 October 2025 $4,302.10 (Basis the December 2025 Comex contract).



Recommendation: Buy



Initial Target Price / Range: $4,400



Initial Timeframe: 16 October 2025 to 30 October 2025



Stop Loss: $4,214



Gold prices have risen close to $300 since the start of the week. There are reports that physical gold buying has dried up and investors have been selling their physical gold. While there are real concerns about the economy, financial, and political environment, it appears that the upward gold price rally may be rising too high too quickly on momentum trade buying.



This said, prices are rising and in the ultra-short term of the next several trading days gold prices could continue to rise. Nimble investors should take note, however, that there will be a point when prices will stop rising and will fall, most likely sharply. Once this begins to unfold it could also become an opportunity to go short on an ultra short term basis.



In the meantime, the momentum is upward. Investors should feel open to set their own price targets and stop-loss price points in such a volatile price environment. For now, CPM suggests an upward bias with a trailing stop-loss as gold prices head higher.



While short-term trade recommendations provide high risk – high reward opportunities for investors, it is difficult to capture the complex web of factors affecting precious metals prices and the nuanced CPM analyses of these factors that goes into our firm’s price projections. In addition to these short-term outlooks, CPM Group provides clients enhanced trade recommendations that include one and three month price projections, as part of our Retail Investor Program. Contact CPM at info@cpmgroup.com for details.



Notes:



Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.



Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.



CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.