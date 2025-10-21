CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp

Prices as of 9:35 a.m. EST 11 November 2025 $4,139.10 (Basis the December 2025 Comex contract).



Recommendation: Stand Aside



Initial Target Price / Range: $3,800 - $4,400



Initial Timeframe: 11 November 2025 to 25 November 2025



Stop Loss: Not Applicable



Since the start of November gold prices have been moving mostly on either side of $4,000. Just recently, this week, gold prices began to move higher. It is too early to say if prices will continue move higher. This recent uptrend could be a knee-jerk market reaction on the move by the U.S. senate toward reopening the U.S. government. Prices could easily fall back toward $4,000 once more by the end of the week. The gold market is expected to continue to react to headline news. Market participants must be quick to react both on the up and downside. These Trade Recommendations will likely be too late in the recommendations given the $100 plus moves in prices in a single day. Therefore, stand aside if market participants are not ready and prepared for the volatility.



Notes:

Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.



Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.



CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.