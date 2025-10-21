CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp



Prices as of 1:15 p.m. EST 1 December 2025 $4,278.50 (Basis the February 2026 Comex contract).



Recommendation: Stand Aside



Initial Target Price / Range: $4,050 - $4,380



Initial Timeframe: 1 December 2025 to 12 December 2025



Stop Loss: Not Applicable



Note: CPM has rolled from the December to the February Comex contract for pricing in these Trade Recommendations.



Gold prices rose sharply over the past few days, spiking even higher Monday morning as U.S. markets reopened after the long holiday weekend. It was not just gold: Silver, copper, platinum, palladium, and other assets also rose.



Two sets of factors seemed behind the increase.

Increased financial market economic concerns, which contributed to renewed expectations of a Fed Funds rate cut at the FOMC meeting next week, and The roll of the December futures contracts into February for gold.

We expect the second factor to dissipate in the next few days, which could lead gold prices to subside back toward $4,150 or even $4,050.



CPM is recommending that ultra short term investors remain on the sidelines at today’s elevated levels, but be prepared to resume long buying should prices drop toward $4,200. While prices could slip toward $4,050, CPM’s expectation is that the period of sideways price moves in a volatile fashion, which has been the pattern since the middle of October, is about to end, being replaced by renewed upward movement in prices for the rest of December into the first quarter 2026 at least.



CPM has one-month, three-month ranges and eight-quarter quarterly price projections with greater discussion of the factors behind CPM’s analyses provided in CPM’s monthly subscription service, the Precious Metals Advisory.

While short-term trade recommendations provide high risk – high reward opportunities for investors, it is difficult to capture the complex web of factors affecting precious metals prices and the nuanced CPM analyses of these factors that goes into our firm’s price projections. In addition to these short-term outlooks, CPM Group provides clients enhanced trade recommendations that include one and three month price projections, as part of our Retail Investor Program. Contact CPM at info@cpmgroup.com for details.



Notes:



Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.



Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.



CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.