Bitcoin Consolidation Under Bear Flag

Bitcoin attempted a recovery earlier in the session as price briefly revisited previously lost support, now acting as resistance in a developing bear flag formation. The daily Traders’ Battle Oscillator (TBO) Fast line was tagged, and price pierced the resistance fan before retreating to the TBO Support level near $86,000. A close below this level would increase the likelihood of a drop toward $75,000.

Bullish confirmation would require a substantial green candle accompanied by a marked increase in daily volume to demonstrate genuine buying demand, which remains absent at present.

Ethereum’s Decline Lacks Conviction

Ethereum is underperforming Bitcoin, breaking through short-term support lines without any significant volume to underpin the move. While the downward pressure continues, the lack of volume suggests the current decline may not possess the strength to sustain accelerated losses.

Stablecoin and Bitcoin Dominance Trends

Combined stablecoin dominance has rallied back to the TBO Resistance level, yet the daily RSI has not surpassed its prior local high of 71.64, indicating limited momentum. Meanwhile, Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) has risen above the daily TBO Cloud, signaling that altcoins are under pressure, as reflected by OTHERS.D trading down 1.64% on the day.

On the total market cap charts, TOTALE is back at its TBO Support without supporting volume, TOTALE50 and TOTALE100 have reached oversold RSI readings, and the OTHERS market cap remains in bearish territory—with weekly RSI pointing to further downside continuation.

Traditional Markets Paint a Cautious Picture

The S&P 500 is poised to print a TBO Close Long signal on today’s candle; if confirmed and held, it would suggest a continuation move toward the TBO Support area around 6,521. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 are tracking the S&P’s weakness. The FANG index confirmed a TBO Open Short yesterday and sits near its daily TBO Slow line, while the VIX has risen modestly but remains below critical ‘fear’ territory of 20. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 continues in bearish consolidation within its daily TBO Cloud.

Precious Metals Gain on Equity Weakness

Gold is advancing toward the TBO Resistance zone at $4,375 as equity markets struggle. Silver posted a new all-time high at $66 and is targeting $74, corresponding to the 1.272 Fibonacci extension. Platinum is also exhibiting strength, benefiting from the broader risk-off environment.

Altcoin Risk Appetite Erodes

Most altcoins are suffering as Bitcoin dominance rises. Selective outliers include BCHMNT, which remains in bullish consolidation within its daily TBO Cloud with supportive on-balance volume, and SYRUP, which is showing a TBT bullish divergence despite broader bearish pressure. Conversely, ‘FARTCOIN’ is testing the TBO Slow line and poised to break below its cloud, reflecting waning market risk appetite.

With Bitcoin’s bear flag likely to play out, further downside toward $75,000 is probable. Traders with available stablecoins may consider identifying historical TBO Support levels on daily and weekly time frames to enter bids just above those levels and capture potential flash dump rebounds.

